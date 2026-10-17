



India's energy security remains the foremost consideration guiding its oil and energy procurement policies, India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, has said amid continuing Western criticism and US sanctions linked to New Delhi's purchases of Russian energy resources.





Speaking in Kazan, Kumar stressed that ensuring reliable and affordable energy supplies for India's 1.4 billion people remains a core national priority. He said India's approach is centred on securing diversified and predictable sources of energy at the most competitive prices available.





Responding to criticism from Western nations regarding India's energy imports from Russia, the envoy pointed to Europe's own energy trade with Moscow since 2022. According to Kumar, European countries have imported more than $320 billion worth of energy resources from Russia during that period, a figure significantly larger than the overall trade volume between India and Russia.





He reiterated that India's energy decisions are driven by national interests and the need to guarantee affordable and dependable supplies for consumers and industry. New Delhi has consistently maintained that energy security cannot be compromised, particularly given the country's scale, economic growth requirements and rising energy demand.





Kumar's remarks come as India's energy relationship with Russia continues to attract international scrutiny following the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict and the introduction of Western sanctions targeting Moscow. Despite these developments, India and Russia have continued to deepen their energy cooperation, with discounted Russian crude emerging as an important component of India's import basket in recent years.





The ambassador underlined that the welfare of India's 1.4 billion citizens remains at the centre of the country's energy strategy, alongside efforts to diversify supply sources and protect long-term energy stability.





At the same time, Kumar highlighted the growing economic partnership between India and Russia, expressing confidence that the two countries are on track to achieve their bilateral trade target of $100 billion by 2030.





He revealed that bilateral trade reached $38 billion during the first six months of the year, reflecting the rapid expansion of commercial ties. He noted that both sides are working to broaden the range of products traded while increasing the volume of existing exports.





According to Kumar, three major areas are being pursued to strengthen trade relations. These include diversifying India's export basket, improving access for Indian products in the Russian market and accelerating negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).





He said Indian and Russian authorities are actively addressing standards-related requirements and non-tariff barriers that affect Indian exporters, particularly those involved in agricultural and marine products. Efforts are also underway to enable additional Indian companies with proven export credentials to enter the Russian market.





The proposed Free Trade Agreement with the EAEU is expected to provide Indian exporters with greater opportunities not only in Russia but also across other member states of the bloc, potentially expanding India's commercial footprint across the Eurasian region.





Expressing optimism over future growth, Kumar said the momentum in bilateral trade suggests that India and Russia are well positioned to meet the $100 billion target established by their leaders. He observed that expanding market access, increasing product diversity and strengthening business links would be key drivers of future growth.





The comments were made during the second edition of the India-Russia Business Forum, TIME (Tatarstan Initiative Mutual Efficiency), held in Kazan. The forum is designed to promote business-to-business engagement, strengthen commercial partnerships and identify new avenues for economic cooperation between India and Russia.





Recent editions of the gathering have increasingly focused on trade, investment, technology partnerships, cultural exchanges and deeper regional cooperation, particularly with Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, which has emerged as an important hub for expanding India-Russia economic engagement.





ANI







