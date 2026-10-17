



India’s drone sector is advancing into multi-domain operations with the development of AVATAAR, an innovative amphibious drone created by Bangalore-based Start-Up AquaAirX Autonomous Systems.





AVATAAR, which stands for Amphibious Vehicle for Autonomous Tactical Aerial & Aquatic Reconnaissance, is engineered to function in both the air and underwater, giving a single platform the ability to conduct missions across two distinct operational environments.





Designed primarily for surveillance, reconnaissance and maritime applications, the drone can transition between aerial flight and underwater navigation, expanding the range of tasks that can be performed without deploying separate systems.





The platform incorporates a corrosion-resistant carbon-fibre structure, an important feature for sustained operations in challenging marine environments where exposure to saltwater can rapidly degrade conventional equipment.





For underwater communications, AVATAAR is equipped with acoustic communication technology, enabling the transmission of data when conventional radio-frequency links are ineffective beneath the surface.





Navigation underwater is supported by an Ultra-Short Baseline (USBL) positioning system, allowing the drone to maintain accurate location awareness while operating below the waterline.





The vehicle also features a multi-beam imaging sonar system capable of producing detailed seabed imagery and underwater mapping data, enhancing its usefulness for reconnaissance, inspection and survey missions.





Integrated LED lighting improves visibility in low-light and murky underwater conditions, ensuring sensors and operators can continue gathering information even in demanding environments.





By combining aerial mobility with underwater capability in a single autonomous platform, AVATAAR represents a significant step forward for India’s indigenous drone ecosystem and highlights the growing focus on advanced technologies for maritime security, coastal monitoring and multi-domain intelligence gathering.





One platform, two operational domains and a broad range of potential applications place AVATAAR among the most distinctive emerging innovations in India’s unmanned systems sector.





Agencies







