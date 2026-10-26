



Agnikul Cosmos is preparing for Mission-02, a major step in its long-term vision to develop reusable launch systems and lower the cost of access to space.





The Chennai-based space Start-Up is targeting an early to mid-2027 launch window, with the mission expected to take place during the first half of 2027.





The mission's primary objective is to demonstrate India’s first private recovery of an orbital-class rocket booster. Following stage separation, the first-stage booster is planned to execute a controlled descent before splashing down in the sea, where recovery operations will be attempted. Success would place Agnikul among a select group of organisations worldwide pursuing reusable orbital launch vehicle technology.





Mission-02 will utilise a two-stage configuration of the Agnibaan small-satellite launch vehicle. The rocket is powered by Agnikul’s proprietary Agnilet engines, which are notable for being 3D-printed semi-cryogenic propulsion systems. The vehicle has been designed to offer a high degree of customisation for small-satellite missions, a market that is expected to expand significantly over the coming years.





A key element of the mission is the planned recovery of the first-stage booster. Developing a reusable booster requires the vehicle to survive launch stresses, maintain control during descent and remain structurally intact after splashdown. Agnikul views reusability as a critical requirement for achieving sustainable and commercially viable launch operations in the future.





Beyond booster recovery, Mission-02 will also test an innovative approach to upper-stage utilisation. Instead of allowing the upper stage to burn up and become waste after completing its primary mission, Agnikul intends to convert it into an active orbital platform capable of remaining operational in space.





The company envisions the upper stage supporting a variety of functions, including hosting scientific experiments, conducting technology demonstrations and potentially contributing to future space infrastructure. This concept seeks to extract additional value from hardware that would traditionally serve only a single-use purpose.





Mission-02 is being supported by new infrastructure established by Agnikul in Chennai. The recently inaugurated Stage Testing and Inspection Facility (STIF) is designed to test complete rocket stages with integrated propulsion and avionics systems, while also supporting the inspection and qualification of stages recovered after flight.





Alongside STIF, the company has established the Pressureant Tank Realisation Overwrapping and Outfitting Facility (PROOF). The facility enables in-house production of critical pressurant tanks and composite overwrapped pressure vessels, strengthening Agnikul’s manufacturing capabilities and reducing reliance on external suppliers.





The mission follows the successful Agnibaan SOrTeD flight and forms part of Agnikul’s broader strategy to move from technology demonstration missions towards routine and repeatable commercial launch operations. The company believes that rapid reusability, repeatability and modularity will be essential for the next generation of launch providers.





If Mission-02 achieves its objectives, it would represent a significant milestone for India’s private space sector. The combination of controlled booster recovery and upper-stage repurposing could help reduce launch costs, improve operational flexibility and advance the development of more sustainable space transportation systems, while showcasing indigenous technologies developed within India’s growing commercial space ecosystem.





Agencies







