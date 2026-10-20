



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for his second visit to India, setting the stage for high-level discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar as New Delhi and Washington work to further strengthen their strategic partnership and move closer to concluding a long-awaited bilateral trade agreement.





Rubio was accompanied by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio.





Ahead of Rubio's arrival, Jaishankar held discussions with a visiting US Congressional delegation in Mumbai. The delegation included Representatives Jason Smith, David Schweikert, Elise Stefanik, Andy Ogles and Brad Sherman, reflecting continued bipartisan interest in deepening India-US relations.





During the meeting, both sides reviewed key pillars of the bilateral relationship, including trade, energy, security and technology cooperation. They also exchanged views on improving the ease of doing business in India and expanding cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region.





Rubio's visit includes bilateral talks with Jaishankar in Mumbai before travelling to Jamnagar in Gujarat, one of India's most significant energy and refining hubs, underscoring the growing importance of energy cooperation in the wider relationship.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Rubio is scheduled to pay tribute to the victims of terrorism with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Taj Memorial inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, a site closely associated with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He will subsequently hold formal talks with Jaishankar at the same venue.





The US Secretary of State is also expected to attend the "Freedom 250 Reception" at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, marking celebrations connected to the 250th anniversary of American independence.





On Wednesday, Rubio will travel to Jamnagar, where discussions related to energy security and commercial cooperation are expected to feature prominently.





The visit comes at a crucial moment in India-US relations, with officials from both countries indicating that negotiations on a comprehensive trade agreement have reached an advanced stage. The proposed deal is expected to address market access, investment opportunities, supply chain resilience and broader economic cooperation between the world's largest and fifth-largest economies.





Speaking in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, before arriving in India, Rubio said Washington and New Delhi were "very close" to finalising a trade agreement, signalling growing optimism on both sides after months of negotiations.





Rubio also emphasised that the United States recognises India's energy requirements while evaluating potential sanctions and tariff measures linked to Russian oil imports. He described India as an important American ally and strategic partner.





He noted that Washington was carefully assessing the wider economic implications of any proposed measures, including their potential impact on global energy markets, supply stability and international oil prices.





Beyond trade, the discussions between Rubio and Jaishankar are expected to cover energy cooperation, investment, defence collaboration, critical and emerging technologies, regional security developments and broader Indo-Pacific coordination as both countries seek to expand their Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





ANI







