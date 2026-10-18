



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has departed for a diplomatic visit to Uzbekistan and India, stating that his mission is aimed at advancing the Trump administration's economic opportunities agenda while strengthening strategic partnerships.





Rubio left Joint Base Andrews late on Saturday and is scheduled to arrive in India on 20 October. Ahead of his departure, he said the trip would focus on expanding economic opportunities for the United States and enhancing cooperation with key international partners.





His visit comes shortly after US President Donald Trump paused several sanctions linked to Russian fuel sales that had been due to take effect under the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act.





The legislation would have imposed tariffs of up to 100% on goods entering the United States from the five largest importers of Russian crude oil and natural gas, a group that includes both India and China.





Rubio described India as an important ally and partner of the United States, arguing that New Delhi's energy requirements must be carefully considered before any tariffs or sanctions are implemented.





He explained that the White House intends to use a 60-day review period to evaluate the economic consequences of any sanctions package, not only for Russia but also for countries that import Russian energy and for the wider global economy.





According to Rubio, the proposed measures would affect a range of countries, making it necessary to assess their impact on global trade flows, energy markets and the US economy before taking further action.





He noted that India has voluntarily diversified its energy mix over recent years but continues to purchase a substantial volume of Russian energy because such a transition cannot be completed overnight.





Rubio stressed that India remains a significant strategic partner for Washington, making a careful review of sanctions and tariff options essential before any final decisions are reached.





A key element of the visit will be Jamnagar in Gujarat, home to one of the world's largest refining complexes and a major centre of India's energy industry. Energy cooperation is expected to feature prominently in discussions.





During his stay in India, Rubio is scheduled to meet senior government officials to reinforce the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, review bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international developments.





The agenda is expected to cover energy, trade, investment, critical and emerging technologies, and defence cooperation, reflecting the broad scope of relations between the two countries.





Rubio will also hold discussions with business leaders to encourage commercial investment, strengthen economic engagement and identify new opportunities for cooperation between Indian and American companies.





Before reaching India, the US Secretary of State will participate in the C5+1 Ministerial in Uzbekistan, where he will emphasise the role of strategic cooperation in promoting stability and prosperity across Central Asia.





The visit takes place against the backdrop of ongoing discussions over energy security, Russian oil imports, trade negotiations and wider geopolitical developments, making it one of the most closely watched engagements in the current phase of India-US relations.





India's Ministry of External Affairs has stated that the visit will offer both sides an opportunity to review progress across the bilateral relationship, sustain high-level engagement and explore fresh avenues for strengthening cooperation in areas of shared strategic and economic interest.





ANI







