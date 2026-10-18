



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is preparing to deliver the first batch of its indigenously developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) during the 2027-28 financial year, marking a significant milestone in India's efforts to modernise its light helicopter fleet and strengthen aerospace self-reliance.





The initial Limited Series Production batch will comprise 12 helicopters.





Of these, six helicopters are earmarked for the Indian Army, while the remaining six will be delivered to the Indian Air Force.





The LUH is currently in the final phase of certification, with the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification carrying out the military airworthiness assessment required before the helicopter can enter operational service.





Developed as a 3-ton-class utility helicopter, the aircraft represents one of HAL's key indigenous rotary-wing projects.





The platform has been designed to replace the ageing Aérospatiale Cheetah and Chetak helicopter fleets that have served the Indian Armed Forces for decades.





These older helicopters have long been used for transport, reconnaissance, logistics support and high-altitude operations in some of the country's most challenging environments.





The LUH has specifically been engineered to operate in mountainous regions, high-altitude sectors and rugged terrain where reliability and performance are critical.





As part of the final certification process, HAL has been incorporating performance and capability enhancements intended to improve operational effectiveness.





Flight testing activities linked to these improvements are understood to be at an advanced stage.





Among the areas of focus are refinements to autorotation characteristics, an important safety feature that enables a helicopter to land following engine power loss.





The aircraft is also undergoing integration of an Automatic Flight Control System designed to reduce pilot workload and improve flight stability during demanding missions.





Certification requirements mandate that the helicopter demonstrate safe and reliable performance across a broad operational envelope, including hot-and-high conditions, mountainous terrain and dusty environments.





The initial Limited Series Production helicopters will provide valuable operational experience for both services before larger-scale induction takes place.





Feedback from Army and Air Force operators is expected to be incorporated into subsequent production batches, helping to further refine the platform.





The Indian Armed Forces have a combined planned requirement for 187 LUHs, underlining the scale of the program and its importance to future military aviation capability.





Manufacturing of the helicopter will be carried out at HAL's dedicated production facility in Tumkur, Karnataka.





Once inducted in significant numbers, the LUH is expected to become a key asset for reconnaissance, surveillance, troop movement, casualty evacuation, logistics support, disaster relief and high-altitude missions, while gradually replacing legacy helicopters that have remained in service well beyond their original design life.





Agencies







