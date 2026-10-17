



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has achieved another significant milestone in the construction of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) for the Indian Coast Guard, under a major indigenous shipbuilding project aimed at strengthening the nation's coastal security capabilities.





The company recently carried out the keel laying ceremony for the fifth Fast Patrol Vessel while also commencing production activities for the eighth vessel in the series, reflecting steady progress across multiple stages of the programme.





The keel laying of the fifth vessel, designated Y-16505, is regarded as an important phase in ship construction, formally marking the beginning of the vessel's structural assembly.





Simultaneously, the commencement of production for the eighth vessel, Y-16508, demonstrated the accelerated pace of work being maintained by MDL on the ambitious 14-vessel project.





The event was attended by senior representatives from MDL, the Indian Coast Guard, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).





Among the distinguished attendees were DIG Manish Verma and DIG Prajapati Thakur, who participated in the ceremonies alongside MDL's senior production and planning officials.





The latest milestones highlight the close collaboration between the Indian Coast Guard and India's domestic shipbuilding industry as efforts continue to expand indigenous maritime capabilities.





MDL is constructing the vessels under a contract valued at more than ₹1,070 crore, awarded for the design, construction and delivery of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels to the Indian Coast Guard.





These vessels are being developed to support coastal surveillance, fisheries protection, maritime law enforcement and rapid-response operations across Indian waters.





The FPVs are designed as high-speed platforms capable of achieving speeds exceeding 33 knots through advanced waterjet propulsion systems powered by high-speed diesel engines. The vessels are also being built under dual classification standards overseen by ABS and IRS, ensuring compliance with stringent quality and operational requirements.





The project forms part of India's broader push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing and maritime infrastructure under indigenous development initiatives. As more vessels move through various stages of construction, the programme continues to demonstrate the growing maturity of India's naval and coast guard shipbuilding ecosystem.





The keel laying of the fifth vessel and the start of production for the eighth underline MDL's capacity to execute large-scale maritime projects while supporting critical national security requirements.





The development further strengthens the Indian Coast Guard's future operational capabilities by adding modern, domestically built patrol platforms tailored for a wide range of coastal missions.





Each newly constructed vessel represents another step towards a stronger maritime force, enhanced coastal security and safer Indian waters while reinforcing India's expanding indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.





Agencies







