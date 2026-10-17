



India’s liquid propulsion journey has evolved from the development of small thrusters for the SLV-3 and Secondary Injection Thrust Vector Control (SITVC) systems to some of the most advanced rocket engines in operation today, announced ISRO.





The country subsequently supplied similar control systems for the ASLV before achieving a major breakthrough through the collaborative development of the 800 kN Vikas engine for PSLV, which remains the workhorse liquid engine across PSLV, GSLV and LVM3 launch vehicles.









ISRO later achieved self-reliance in cryogenic propulsion through the indigenous development of cryogenic engines and stages for GSLV and LVM3. These achievements enabled India to independently launch heavy communication satellites into orbit.





On the spacecraft propulsion front, the organisation progressed from monopropellant thrusters to bi-propellant Liquid Apogee Motors used extensively on INSAT satellites. ISRO also developed throttleable propulsion systems for the Chandrayaan-3 lander, which played a crucial role in India becoming the first nation to achieve a soft landing near the Moon’s south polar region.





As the global space sector increasingly shifts towards liquid oxygen and methane propulsion, ISRO has identified LOX-Methane technology as the preferred propulsion solution for its future launch systems. Methane-fuelled engines offer cleaner combustion, reduced maintenance requirements, improved suitability for reusable launch vehicles and the long-term possibility of in-situ fuel production on Mars using carbon dioxide and water ice.





These advantages have made LOX-Methane propulsion a cornerstone of India’s Next Generation Launch Vehicle programme as well as the future heavy-lift launcher envisioned for the nation’s crewed lunar landing mission targeted for 2040.





To build expertise in methalox propulsion, ISRO initiated dedicated development activities in 2019. The effort focused on understanding the behaviour of the liquid oxygen and liquid methane propellant combination and validating critical engine technologies required for future operational systems.





A 20-ton thrust technology demonstrator known as the LM20-TD was developed using existing CE-20 cryogenic engine subsystems. Engineers modified the propellant flow control and start-up systems of the CE-20 engine to create a LOX-Methane demonstrator operating on a gas generator cycle.





The engine incorporated major subsystems including the thrust chamber, fuel-rich gas generator, fuel turbopump, LOX turbopump, igniter, start-up system, control components, flow-control elements and an electrically driven mixture-ratio control valve.





All subsystem designs underwent extensive theoretical assessment before testing. ISRO also employed an in-house mathematical model to establish the engine test sequence and operating parameters. To support the program, the cryogenic engine test facilities at IPRC were upgraded. One cold-flow test and five hot-fire tests were successfully completed on the demonstrator engine.





The campaign generated critical data on propellant chill-down behaviour, ignition characteristics of the thrust chamber and gas generator, engine start-up dynamics, combustion performance and rotor-dynamic behaviour. These findings subsequently became the foundation for the design of ISRO’s next-generation LOX-Methane propulsion systems.





Building on this experience, ISRO formally launched development of the 1,100 kN class LME1100 engine in 2023. The project is focused on maturing and validating the key technologies required for operational deployment, including turbopumps, gas generators, igniters and thrust chambers.





The LME1100 has been designed around a gas generator cycle that prioritises affordability, manufacturability and industrial participation. More than 70 per cent of the engine’s components have already been realised through additive manufacturing, reflecting ISRO’s growing adoption of advanced production techniques and private-sector participation.





The additively manufactured gas generator is currently undergoing qualification testing at IPRC. Prior sub-scale testing established ignition sequences using spark torch igniters while also characterising injector behaviour during engine ignition.





A major milestone was achieved on 9 October 2026 when the first ignition test of the full-scale gas generator was successfully completed. Additional tests are planned to evaluate performance across a range of operating conditions.





Alongside gas generator development, ISRO conducted an extensive sub-scale thrust chamber hot-test campaign. The tests validated novel manufacturing approaches planned for the full-scale engine and assessed injector performance under representative operating conditions.





The campaign helped engineers finalise the optimum injector configuration while also demonstrating the functionality of both oxidiser-rich and fuel-rich spark torch igniters intended for the LME1100. Work on the LOX and methane turbopump systems is also progressing through collaboration with Indian industry. Various hardware elements are currently undergoing subsystem-level testing at LPSC and IPRC.





Among the key achievements, a 3D-printed LOX pump impeller successfully completed spin testing up to rated operating speed. Dynamic sealing systems and turbopump bearings developed by Indian companies are likewise undergoing qualification tests, while integrated turbopump cold-flow evaluations continue at IPRC.





Ignition technology remains another important focus area. ISRO has conducted extensive testing of gaseous oxygen and gaseous methane spark torch igniters, successfully validating both oxidiser-rich and fuel-rich configurations.





In parallel, LPSC, VSSC and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology jointly developed a semiconductor-based spark-plug igniter. ISRO engineers have also successfully demonstrated a laser-based ignition system capable of igniting both GOX-GH2 and GOX-GCH4 propellant combinations.





The fully integrated LME1100 engine is expected to be ready by the middle of next year. It will then undergo an extensive series of hot-fire tests covering qualification requirements and various thrust-throttling profiles.





At the same time, ISRO has already completed design activities for a much larger 2,400 kN LOX-Methane engine based on the highly advanced Full Flow Staged Combustion Cycle architecture. This engine is expected to form the basis of a future heavy-lift, human-rated launch vehicle capable of supporting India’s long-term lunar exploration ambitions and eventual crewed lunar landing missions.





The shift towards methane propulsion also aligns with ISRO’s broader objective of developing partially reusable launch vehicles under the NGLV programme. These future launch systems are expected to offer lower launch costs, improved operational flexibility, higher reliability and greater support for human spaceflight, deep-space exploration and sustained lunar operations in the decades ahead.





ISRO







