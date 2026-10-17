



Despite a strong response from New Delhi rejecting foreign commentary on its electoral processes, a group of US lawmakers has continued to press concerns relating to protests in India, urging US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to raise the matter during his forthcoming engagements with Indian leaders.





US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Congressman James P McGovern have called on Rubio to prioritise discussions on freedom of assembly, freedom of expression and broader human rights issues when meeting Indian officials later this month.





In a message posted on X, Jayapal said that the United States and India, as the world's two largest democracies, share a responsibility to uphold and defend democratic freedoms, including the rights of assembly and expression.





The appeal forms part of a letter dated 16 October signed by six members of the US Congress, including Jayapal, McGovern, Rashida Tlaib, Chuy Garcia, Eleanor Holmes Norton and Ilhan Omar. The lawmakers argued that democratic values remain a central pillar of the India-US relationship.





It can be recalled that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in September, 2024 met controversial figures Ilhan Omar and Pramila Jayapal, probably to lay the groundwork for opposing the BJP government at the Centre.





The letter asked Rubio to discuss student demonstrations that followed the leak and cancellation of a national medical entrance examination, as well as protests connected to the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.





According to the lawmakers, concerns have been raised by UN human rights experts regarding the transparency of the voter roll revision exercise and its potential impact on electoral participation. They also referred to reports of detentions linked to demonstrations and the response of law enforcement authorities during protests.





While criticising aspects of the handling of the protests, the lawmakers acknowledged that the Indian government had taken measures to address student grievances arising from examination-related controversies. They specifically noted the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the dispute.





The letter additionally cited reports alleging that individuals linked to Indian diplomatic missions photographed participants attending demonstrations in Washington, Chicago and San Francisco. The lawmakers called for those claims to be examined.





Among their recommendations, the group urged the US administration to support transparent investigations into alleged violations associated with protest policing, review detentions connected with the exercise of fundamental freedoms and investigate reports concerning demonstrations held on US soil.





They argued that both the right to vote and the exercise of fundamental freedoms are integral elements of the democratic traditions of India and the United States, and should therefore feature prominently in bilateral discussions.





The intervention comes only days after India strongly rejected Jayapal’s earlier comments regarding the electoral roll revision process. The Ministry of External Affairs described her remarks as unwarranted, uninformed and tantamount to interference in the electoral practices of another democracy.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said such observations undermine democracy itself and reiterated India’s position that electoral matters remain the domain of its independent constitutional institutions.





India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, also publicly criticised Jayapal’s statements, calling them unacceptable interference in India’s internal affairs.





Kwatra emphasised that India is a vibrant democracy with robust constitutional institutions and a longstanding record of conducting free and fair elections. He added that he remained open to constructive dialogue aimed at addressing what he described as misconceptions regarding India’s electoral system.





Rubio is scheduled to visit Mumbai and Jamnagar between 17 and 22 October, where he is expected to hold discussions with senior Indian officials focused on strengthening the strategic partnership, expanding cooperation in key sectors and deepening energy ties.





Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has continued its nationwide Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The Commission has maintained that lists covering absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate voters were publicly displayed and shared with political parties, while also clarifying that individuals whose names were removed remain eligible to apply for enrolment at any time.





ANI







