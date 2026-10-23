



Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu concluded a three-day state visit to Pakistan from 20 to 22 October, marking the first visit by a Maldivian president to Islamabad in 11 years and coinciding with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.





During the visit, Muizzu met Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, President Asif Ali Zardari and Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff. He was accompanied by First Lady Sajidha Mohamed and a high-level delegation.





The visit resulted in the signing of 20 agreements and memorandums of understanding spanning defence, maritime security, policing, civil aviation, health, education, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, technical training and trade. Both countries also agreed to pursue an ambitious increase in bilateral trade from approximately $13 million to $200 million within two years.





Muizzu described the agreements as the foundation of a "new era of partnership" built on six decades of friendship. The Maldives President's Office identified defence and security cooperation, training and capacity-building among the key priorities discussed during the talks.





A particularly notable aspect of the visit was Muizzu's meeting with Field Marshal Asim Munir. According to Pakistani accounts, the discussions focused on regional security, defence cooperation, institutional linkages and professional military exchanges.





Muizzu reportedly praised the professionalism of Pakistan's armed forces and acknowledged Islamabad's stated efforts towards regional peace and stability.





The defence and maritime security agreements have attracted attention because of the Maldives' strategic position astride crucial Indian Ocean sea lanes. The archipelago has long been viewed as part of India's immediate strategic neighbourhood, making any expansion of external military relationships particularly significant from New Delhi's perspective.





The outreach to Pakistan follows a complicated period in India-Maldives relations. Muizzu came to power in 2023 after campaigning on the "India Out" platform.





His administration subsequently oversaw the replacement of Indian military personnel operating aviation platforms in the Maldives with civilian technical staff in 2024. Despite those tensions, Male and New Delhi have been working to stabilise and improve bilateral ties in recent years.





Another major diplomatic development during the visit was Muizzu's call for the revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which has remained largely inactive for more than a decade.





At a joint press conference, Muizzu stated: "The Maldives firmly believes in the value of SAARC, and in the tremendous potential of our region to address shared challenges through collective action."





He further declared that the Maldives was ready to work with member states towards "convening the next SAARC Summit at the earliest possible opportunity" and reaffirmed Male's commitment to playing a constructive and proactive role in revitalising the regional organisation.





SAARC has struggled since the planned 2016 Islamabad summit was cancelled following the deterioration in India-Pakistan relations after the Uri terrorist attack. India has consistently maintained that meaningful regional cooperation can only progress in an environment free from terrorism.





Muizzu is not alone in advocating SAARC's revival. Other South Asian leaders, including Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus, have also supported renewed efforts to restore the organisation's relevance as a platform for regional engagement.





Pakistan also used the visit to raise its positions on Jammu and Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistani officials stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared Islamabad's perspectives on both issues during discussions with Muizzu.





The Indus Waters Treaty remains a major point of contention following India's decision to place the agreement in abeyance after the April 2025 Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people. During the visit, Sharif reiterated Pakistan's position that interference with the country's water supplies would be viewed as an act of war.





Significantly, Muizzu did not publicly endorse Pakistan's positions on either Jammu and Kashmir or the Indus Waters Treaty, suggesting that the Maldives continues to exercise caution on sensitive India-Pakistan disputes.





As part of the visit, Muizzu was awarded an honorary doctorate in Politics and International Relations by the International Islamic University Islamabad. He dedicated the honour to the people of the Maldives, describing it as recognition of the friendship between the two nations.





The broader strategic backdrop to the visit includes increasing geopolitical competition in the Indian Ocean. China has expanded its footprint in the Maldives through major infrastructure investments, including bridges, housing developments and other projects linked to the Belt and Road Initiative. These developments have long generated concern in New Delhi regarding Beijing's growing influence in a strategically important maritime region.





While the Pakistan-Maldives agreements represent a significant expansion of bilateral engagement, they do not currently establish a Pakistani military presence in the Maldives. The practical implementation and long-term implications of the defence and maritime cooperation arrangements remain unclear.





Muizzu's administration continues to frame its foreign policy around a "Maldives First" approach, emphasising engagement with multiple international partners rather than exclusive alignment with any one country.





For India, the immediate strategic concern is that Pakistan may be securing a new avenue of influence in a maritime neighbourhood traditionally regarded as vital to Indian security interests.





Whether the newly signed agreements evolve into deeper and sustained military cooperation will ultimately determine the long-term significance of Muizzu's Pakistan visit and its impact on the regional balance in the Indian Ocean.





Agencies







