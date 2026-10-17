



India and Myanmar have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for five Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation (MGC) framework, further strengthening development cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.





The projects focus on water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) support, boiler operations, road upgrades, sports infrastructure and software support, with the objective of delivering tangible benefits to local communities across Myanmar.





The agreements were signed in Naypyitaw on 15 October by First Secretary at the Embassy of India, Amit Shreeansh, and Director Generals from the relevant Myanmar ministries. The ceremony was attended by India's Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, and Myanmar's Union Minister for National Planning, Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, U Aung Kyaw Hoe.





According to the Indian Embassy in Myanmar, the initiatives are intended to support community-level development and improve the quality of life for people in the country through targeted and rapidly implementable projects. The new agreements reflect India's continued emphasis on grassroots development cooperation under the MGC framework.





Additional details released by Myanmar authorities indicate that the projects include WASH assistance for earthquake-affected schools, upgrades to a boiler operator training centre, improvement of a village ring road at the National Races Village in Yangon, construction of a futsal stadium at a training school in Mandalay, and procurement of data analytics software for the Office of the Union Auditor-General. The combined value of the five projects is approximately $247,500.





The latest agreements follow another MGC-backed initiative undertaken earlier this year. In July, Ambassador Thakur handed over solar power systems for 50 households belonging to earthquake-affected ethnic communities in Inle, Taunggyi, demonstrating India's continuing support for local development and recovery efforts in Myanmar.





Development cooperation remains a central pillar of India-Myanmar relations. India's assistance spans major connectivity and infrastructure projects as well as institution-building initiatives aimed at strengthening agricultural research, rural infrastructure, healthcare, education, information technology and skill development.





Under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation mechanism, Quick Impact Projects were introduced to deliver small-scale, high-visibility development outcomes within relatively short timeframes. These projects are designed to address local requirements quickly while producing measurable and visible improvements for communities.





India has committed up to $500,000 annually for QIPs under the programme. As of March 2026, more than 25 such projects had been sanctioned across Myanmar in sectors including renewable energy, civic infrastructure, agriculture, rural development, education, handloom production, disaster risk reduction and cultural restoration, underscoring the growing scope of the bilateral development partnership.





ANI







