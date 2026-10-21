



The Indian Navy wants three more Kalvari-class submarines because its conventional undersea force is ageing rapidly, while Pakistan is inducting modern Chinese-designed boats and China’s naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region continues to expand.





The proposal is now before the Cabinet Committee on Security and is intended to preserve submarine numbers until the far more advanced P-75(I) boats arrive.





India’s push for three additional Kalvari-class submarines is driven by an uncomfortable reality: the Navy’s conventional submarine force is shrinking and ageing just as underwater competition intensifies across the Indian Ocean Region.





The revised proposal, estimated at around ₹33,000 crore, is before the Cabinet Committee on Security. It envisages construction at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in partnership with France’s Naval Group, the same combination that delivered the Navy’s six existing Kalvari-class Scorpene boats.





The original plan was for three boats. Reports suggest the Defence Ministry may reduce the order to two, partly to protect funding for Project P-75(I), India’s planned acquisition of six advanced conventional submarines with air-independent propulsion.





The case for more Kalvaris rests on force levels. The Navy operates 16 conventional diesel-electric submarines, but ten were commissioned between 1986 and 2000. Four Sindhughosh-class Kilo boats have already been retired, including the lead vessel, INS Sindhughosh, after 40 years of service.





The Shishumar-class boats have undergone mid-life upgrades, yet they average around 35 years old. Without fresh inductions, India’s underwater combat strength will decline further by the end of the decade.





P-75(I) is meant to provide the long-term answer, with stealthier hulls, modern sensors, heavy-weight torpedoes and air-independent propulsion for longer submerged endurance. But the contract has not been signed, and even after approval, the first boat is expected to take about seven years to enter service.





The additional Kalvaris are therefore a bridge, not a substitute. The evolved Scorpene design is expected to be larger than the earlier boats, with upgraded electronics, improved weapons and greater capability. Reports indicate they could carry NATO-standard torpedoes, DRDO-developed heavy-weight torpedoes and submarine-launched SCALP cruise missiles with a range of about 800 km.





The urgency is sharpened by Pakistan. Its first Hangor-class submarine, PNS/M Hangor, was commissioned in China in April 2026 and entered operational service after arriving in Karachi in June. Pakistan has ordered eight such boats under a 2015 contract with China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Company.





The Hangor class is based on China’s Type 039A/B Yuan design and is expected to offer substantially better submerged endurance than India’s ageing Kilo and HDW boats. Pakistan’s acquisition pace contrasts sharply with India’s long procurement cycle.





China adds a larger strategic dimension. Its naval deployments in the Indian Ocean Region, growing submarine activity and defence-industrial ties with Pakistan make undersea warfare central to India’s maritime preparedness. Submarines remain among the most effective tools for sea denial, surveillance, deterrence and protecting sea lanes.





For India, the lesson is that defence acquisition cannot move at the current pace. A fleet built around boats ordered decades ago cannot be replaced quickly once delays accumulate. Approving additional Kalvaris would retain industrial capacity at Mazagon Dock, sustain the Navy’s submarine numbers and buy time for P-75(I).





More Kalvaris will not give India a decisive edge over Pakistan’s new Hangors or China’s expanding undersea presence. But without them, the Navy risks entering the 2030s with fewer, older boats at precisely the moment the Indian Ocean is becoming more contested.





Agencies







