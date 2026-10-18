



A major fire at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright in Alberta has left several people dead and others injured, triggering a large-scale emergency response and prompting the Canadian government to coordinate closely with provincial and local authorities.





Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his condolences to the families of those affected, describing the incident as a serious tragedy involving military personnel stationed at the base.





In a statement, Carney said a major fire had followed a serious incident at CFB Wainwright and noted that federal officials were working closely with Alberta's government and local authorities to manage the situation.





The Prime Minister added that he remains in direct contact with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, while federal ministers and senior officials are also engaged in the response effort.





Canada's Minister of National Defence, David McGuinty, confirmed that the incident resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, although authorities have not yet publicly released casualty figures.





McGuinty stated that the Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defence and several federal agencies, including public safety organisations, are working alongside provincial and municipal authorities to provide all necessary assistance.





The minister described the situation as active and highly sensitive, with investigators and emergency responders continuing to evaluate conditions on the ground.





Premier Danielle Smith characterised the blaze as a significant and tragic event that has affected numerous military personnel.





She said Alberta's government remains in close communication with Ottawa as developments unfold and thanked emergency workers, medical staff and support personnel involved in the response.





The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are working alongside military authorities to determine exactly what occurred.





According to an RCMP statement, initial reports indicated a fire in a training area, prompting the deployment of significant police resources to support emergency operations.





Police said their immediate involvement had begun winding down, although resources remain available if required, with further information expected to come from the Canadian Armed Forces.





Additional reports indicate that the fire spread rapidly amid strong winds, creating difficult conditions for emergency crews and requiring support from multiple responding agencies.





CFB Wainwright is regarded as one of Canada's most important military training facilities and serves as a key centre for preparing soldiers and conducting large-scale field exercises.





The installation is home to the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre and the 3rd Canadian Division Training Centre, making it a critical hub for military readiness and combat training activities.





On a typical day, the base supports around 690 military personnel and approximately 300 civilian employees. Originally developed as a major training location during the Korean War era in the 1950s, it remains one of Canada's busiest military establishments.





Authorities have indicated that further details regarding the cause of the incident, the extent of the damage and the number of casualties will be released as investigations continue.





ANI







