



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has warned that any future terrorist attack originating from Pakistan will invite an even stronger response from India, signalling what he described as a continuing shift in New Delhi's approach towards combating cross-border terrorism.





Speaking at a defence conclave in New Delhi, Singh said operations such as Operation Sindoor, the Balakot airstrikes and the surgical strikes represented far more than military actions, describing them as markers of a transition from diplomatic condemnation to proactive measures aimed at targeting terrorism at its source.





He asserted that India's counter-terrorism capabilities have significantly improved over the past decade, claiming that since 2014 the "shelf life" of most terrorists has fallen to less than a year, with security forces neutralising many within a year of their taking up arms against the country.





The minister said India's commitment to peace remains unchanged, but stressed that such a position should not be mistaken for weakness or a lack of resolve when national security is threatened.





According to Singh, India's long-standing civilisational values support dialogue, coexistence and the peaceful resolution of disputes, yet preserving peace also requires military strength, preparedness and the ability to respond decisively to aggression.





He reiterated that the country hopes for peace while remaining fully prepared for conflict whenever necessary to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests.





Drawing attention to emerging security challenges, Singh highlighted the growing complexity of modern warfare, describing the current environment as one shaped by hybrid, high-tech and hyper warfare.





He identified what he termed the "5D security threat" comprising disinformation, destabilisation, disruption, deception and destruction, warning that these factors are increasingly influencing national security calculations in the digital age.





Singh noted that terrorism is evolving beyond traditional organised networks, with lone-wolf attacks and what he called "white-collar terrorism" presenting new challenges for intelligence and security agencies.





These developments, he said, make it more difficult to detect radicalised individuals before they can carry out potentially devastating attacks.





Referring to a recent aviation incident, the Defence Minister cited the case of a co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash a passenger aircraft but was stopped by Captain Smit Machchhar, whom Singh praised for risking his life and preventing what could have become a major terrorist attack.





He said the episode demonstrated both the danger posed by lone-wolf actors and the critical role that individual courage can play in thwarting extremist plans.





According to Singh, a single vigilant and courageous individual can help foil an entire terrorist conspiracy, making public awareness and responsible citizenship an essential component of national security.





The minister argued that the fight against terrorism cannot rely solely on the capabilities of security agencies and must also involve active cooperation from alert citizens.





He further called for the development of "smart power", combining hard power and soft power, while integrating precision-guided weapons, loitering munitions, artificial intelligence and advanced indigenous technologies with cost-effective and adaptable systems.





Singh described Operation Sindoor as evidence of India's expanding technological capabilities and the armed forces' increasing confidence in indigenous platforms such as the Akash missile system and BrahMos missile, underscoring the growing role of domestically developed systems in the country's defence preparedness.





PTI







