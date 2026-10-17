



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's decision to visit Mumbai and Jamnagar while skipping New Delhi has triggered political debate in India and speculation about the true focus of his trip, India Today reported





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the unusual itinerary, while the Ministry of External Affairs described it as routine and in line with the practice of hosting foreign dignitaries outside Delhi.





However, the timing of the visit has drawn attention because it coincides with growing energy concerns in the United States, where diesel prices have surged ahead of the November midterm elections. Recent US State Department statements have confirmed that energy cooperation and commercial engagement will be central themes of Rubio's visit.





US Ambassador Sergio Gor indicated that this trip is more business-focused than previous diplomatic engagements. He confirmed that Rubio will hold meetings in Mumbai before travelling to Jamnagar to interact with Reliance Industries representatives.





Jamnagar is home to Reliance Industries' massive refining complex, widely recognised as the world's largest single-site refinery, with a crude processing capacity of about 1.4 million barrels per day. The facility has the ability to process multiple grades of crude oil and adjust output according to market demand.





The US administration is facing mounting pressure from rising fuel costs. Diesel is particularly important to the American economy because it powers freight transport, agriculture, construction equipment and rail networks. Changes in diesel prices directly influence logistics costs and inflation.





According to figures cited in the original report, diesel and other distillate fuels account for roughly 22% of US transportation energy consumption, making them critical to economic stability.





US diesel prices recently reached record levels, creating a significant political challenge for the Trump administration. Elevated fuel costs have affected truckers, farmers, shippers and businesses across the country, increasing concerns ahead of the midterms. Industry observers have warned that tight diesel supplies could keep prices elevated for an extended period.





Against this backdrop, Washington has pursued a series of measures aimed at stabilising global fuel markets.





One key development was President Donald Trump's push for an arrangement that would reduce attacks on Russian oil-refining infrastructure. Russian refineries have repeatedly been targeted during the Ukraine conflict, disrupting supplies of refined petroleum products and contributing to volatility in global diesel markets.





The administration also moved to suspend or waive certain sanctions and tariff measures targeting purchasers of Russian energy, citing American national interests and the need to maintain adequate fuel supplies.





India's refining sector has become increasingly important in this environment. Although India imports most of its crude oil requirements, it possesses one of the world's most sophisticated refining networks.





Following the imposition of Western sanctions on Russian energy exports after the outbreak of the Ukraine war, Indian refiners increased purchases of discounted Russian crude. The crude was then refined into products including diesel and exported to international markets.





Reliance's Jamnagar refinery emerged as one of the most important beneficiaries of this shift. The complex expanded shipments to overseas markets, including Europe and Brazil, helping to offset supply disruptions created by geopolitical tensions.





For Washington, the significance of Jamnagar extends beyond direct purchases of fuel. Increased Indian diesel exports can improve overall global availability, potentially easing pressure on international prices that eventually influence American consumers and businesses.





Rubio's visit also comes amid growing US-Reliance cooperation.





In March, President Trump announced plans for a major refinery project in Brownsville, Texas, described as America's first major refinery development in nearly 50 years. The project is expected to receive backing from Reliance Industries and is intended to produce ultra-low sulphur diesel, aviation fuel and petrol.





The proposed Texas refinery has acquired strategic significance because it strengthens long-term energy links between one of America's largest refining initiatives and one of India's most experienced refining companies.





Reports have also highlighted Reliance's wider role in global crude markets and its growing importance within US energy planning.





Another development that fuelled speculation about the purpose of Rubio's visit was India's decision to reduce the export duty on diesel from ₹16 per litre to ₹8.50 per litre, effective 16 October.





The move effectively lowered the tax burden on diesel exports, making Indian supplies more competitive in international markets at a time when demand remains strong. At the same time, India increased export duties on petrol, signalling a differentiated approach towards refined fuel exports.





Politically, the visit has become a point of contention.





Rahul Gandhi used Rubio's planned meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to attack the Modi government, questioning why such an important engagement was taking place outside New Delhi.





The MEA rejected suggestions of any irregularity, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noting that India has hosted several foreign dignitaries outside the capital over the past decade. Jaishankar is also expected to attend events marking the 250th anniversary of US independence in Mumbai.





Officially, both governments have said Rubio's visit aims to strengthen strategic ties, expand commercial engagement and deepen energy cooperation.





There is no formal confirmation that securing diesel supplies is the primary purpose of the trip.





Nevertheless, the convergence of several factors including record US diesel prices, global supply disruptions, concern over attacks on Russian refining infrastructure, India's reduction of diesel export duties, Reliance's expanding role in international energy markets and the strategic importance of the Jamnagar refinery has inevitably placed fuel security at the centre of attention.





Whether diesel is explicitly on Rubio's agenda or not, the world's largest refining complex has become a strategically important stop during a visit that appears to be driven as much by economics and energy security as by traditional diplomacy.





Agencies







