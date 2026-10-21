



SSS Defence has won a contract from the Uttar Pradesh Police for the supply of 90 rifles chambered in 7.62x39mm and 10 sniper rifles chambered in .338 Lapua Magnum, defeating Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) in the competition.





The order represents another notable success for the Indian private-sector small arms manufacturer, which has steadily expanded its presence in the domestic security and law-enforcement market through its indigenous weapons portfolio.





The contract includes the delivery of 90 assault rifles in the widely used 7.62x39mm calibre and 10 long-range precision sniper rifles chambered for the powerful .338 Lapua Magnum cartridge, a calibre renowned for its extended-range accuracy and effectiveness.





The win is particularly significant as SSS Defence prevailed over AWEIL, the government-owned defence manufacturer that inherited several small-arms production facilities from the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board.





SSS Defence has emerged as one of India's leading indigenous small-arms companies, developing and manufacturing assault rifles, sniper rifles, carbines, sub-machine guns and associated weapon systems. The firm has previously secured contracts from Indian security agencies and has increasingly positioned itself as a key private-sector supplier for defence and homeland security requirements.





Its .338 Lapua Magnum sniper rifle platform has gained attention for offering a domestically developed long-range precision capability, while the company's assault-rifle range has been designed to address the operational needs of military, police and specialised units.





The latest Uttar Pradesh Police contract further strengthens SSS Defence's standing in the country's internal security market and highlights the growing role of private Indian manufacturers in supplying advanced small arms to state and national security forces.





Agencies







