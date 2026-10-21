



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has defended Washington’s continued engagement with Pakistan, arguing that maintaining diplomatic relations with Islamabad can help the United States influence and discourage activities that concern India.





Speaking to Network18, Rubio reaffirmed that the United States opposes terrorism worldwide and rejects support for terrorist groups by any state or organisation. He stressed that Washington remains firmly against terrorism wherever it occurs.





At the same time, Rubio said that maintaining a working relationship with Pakistan could serve a constructive purpose. According to him, direct communication with Islamabad may place the United States in a position to help discourage actions that generate security concerns for India.





Addressing questions about his previous stance as a US senator, during which he supported measures aimed at restricting American assistance to Pakistan over allegations of state-backed terrorism targeting India, Rubio noted that his responsibilities have changed since becoming Secretary of State. He said his current position requires him to manage the broader foreign policy interests of the United States.





Rubio explained that American diplomacy often requires engagement with countries with which Washington has significant policy differences. He said that sustaining such relationships remains a necessary part of conducting international affairs and advancing US strategic interests.





Highlighting Pakistan’s importance, Rubio pointed to the country’s nuclear weapons capability and its geographical location. He argued that these factors make continued interaction essential for the United States, regardless of existing disagreements between the two countries.





Drawing a comparison with India’s own diplomatic approach, Rubio observed that New Delhi maintains contacts and engages with countries despite policy differences. He cited India’s interactions with Iran as an example of how major nations preserve channels of communication even when interests do not fully align.





Rubio acknowledged that balancing strategic engagement with policy disagreements is often complex. Nevertheless, he maintained that such relationships form an important component of US foreign policy and are necessary for addressing security, regional stability and broader geopolitical considerations.





His remarks reflect Washington’s longstanding approach of maintaining engagement with both India and Pakistan while seeking to advance regional stability, counter-terrorism objectives and strategic interests across South Asia.





ANI







