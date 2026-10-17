Elon Musk-owned Starlink has reiterated that it is prepared to launch
high-speed satellite broadband services in India, stating that it has spent
more than five years working alongside Indian regulators, industry
stakeholders and telecom operators to establish the infrastructure required
for commercial operations.
In a statement posted on X, the company said it has built dedicated gateways,
systems and supporting infrastructure within India to ensure that Indian
internet traffic is handled domestically, securely and in compliance with
government requirements. Starlink also asserted that all of this
infrastructure has been developed with the necessary approvals from relevant
authorities.
The company declared that it is now ready to provide high-speed internet
connectivity across India, positioning itself for entry into one of the
world's largest telecommunications markets.
Starlink's comments came after Reliance Industries publicly stated that it
welcomes competition in India's satellite communications sector, including
from Starlink, while emphasising that every operator must follow Indian laws,
regulations and policy requirements.
Responding to recent criticism directed at the company, Reliance said it
wanted to place the facts on record. The conglomerate noted that India has
long encouraged both domestic and foreign investment and innovation, provided
participants operate within the framework of the law.
It further pointed out that the Government of India applies the same approval
process to all applicants and that Jio's own satellite services are still
awaiting regulatory clearances.
Reliance maintained that competition has never been a concern for the company
and described it as the best measure of which operator serves customers most
effectively. The company highlighted Jio's journey since entering India's
highly competitive telecom sector in 2016 without any subscribers, noting that
it has since grown to serve more than 530 million customers while helping
deliver some of the world's most affordable data services and a robust digital
infrastructure network.
The company reiterated that it welcomes competition from Starlink and other
satellite broadband providers, but stressed that every participant must comply
with the laws and policies governing operations in India.
The exchange follows a widening public disagreement between Starlink and
Reliance over competition and market access in India's emerging satellite
communications industry.
Earlier, SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk accused vested interests of
attempting to obstruct Starlink's entry into the Indian market. He dismissed
arguments made by what he described as supporters of Reliance, claiming it was
contradictory to argue both that Starlink could not compete with India's low
telecom tariffs and that it could simultaneously pose a major competitive
threat.
Musk argued that greater competition would ultimately benefit Indian consumers
by increasing choice and improving services. While acknowledging that
competition could affect incumbent operators' profitability, he said it would
not threaten their existence.
In another sharply worded post, Musk accused Reliance of benefiting from
monopolistic conditions and sarcastically referred to Mukesh Ambani as the
real power behind decision-making in India, while urging that Starlink be
allowed to compete on equal terms.
The dispute comes at a time when India's satellite broadband sector is nearing
a crucial stage of development. Alongside Starlink, players including Jio's
satellite venture and Eutelsat OneWeb are seeking to expand commercial
satellite internet services across the country, particularly in remote and
underserved regions where traditional terrestrial networks remain limited.
Meanwhile, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has rejected
concerns about any single company dominating the sector, stating that there is
no question of permitting a monopoly in satellite communications. He said that
three operators are currently in line for final commercial approvals.
Scindia also indicated that India is approaching a final decision on the
pricing framework for satellite communication services. However, he emphasised
that all licensed operators, including Starlink, must satisfy mandatory
security requirements before they can begin commercial operations in the
country.
ANI
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