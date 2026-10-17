



Elon Musk-owned Starlink has reiterated that it is prepared to launch high-speed satellite broadband services in India, stating that it has spent more than five years working alongside Indian regulators, industry stakeholders and telecom operators to establish the infrastructure required for commercial operations.





In a statement posted on X, the company said it has built dedicated gateways, systems and supporting infrastructure within India to ensure that Indian internet traffic is handled domestically, securely and in compliance with government requirements. Starlink also asserted that all of this infrastructure has been developed with the necessary approvals from relevant authorities.





The company declared that it is now ready to provide high-speed internet connectivity across India, positioning itself for entry into one of the world's largest telecommunications markets.





Starlink's comments came after Reliance Industries publicly stated that it welcomes competition in India's satellite communications sector, including from Starlink, while emphasising that every operator must follow Indian laws, regulations and policy requirements.





Statement from Reliance Industries In light of recent remarks about Reliance and the Indian market, we wish to place the facts on record. Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that improve the lives of the people. That openness rests on the rule of law. As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio's own satellite services await clearances. At Reliance, we have never feared competition. We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best. Jio itself entered India's crowded telecom market in 2016 as the newest player, with not a single customer. In just ten years, Jio has earned the trust of over 530 million customers and given Indians some of the best digital infrastructure and most affordable data in the world. We welcome competition in satellite communications, including Starlink. Every player, Jio included, must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land. — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) October 16, 2026





Responding to recent criticism directed at the company, Reliance said it wanted to place the facts on record. The conglomerate noted that India has long encouraged both domestic and foreign investment and innovation, provided participants operate within the framework of the law.





It further pointed out that the Government of India applies the same approval process to all applicants and that Jio's own satellite services are still awaiting regulatory clearances.





Reliance maintained that competition has never been a concern for the company and described it as the best measure of which operator serves customers most effectively. The company highlighted Jio's journey since entering India's highly competitive telecom sector in 2016 without any subscribers, noting that it has since grown to serve more than 530 million customers while helping deliver some of the world's most affordable data services and a robust digital infrastructure network.





The company reiterated that it welcomes competition from Starlink and other satellite broadband providers, but stressed that every participant must comply with the laws and policies governing operations in India.





The exchange follows a widening public disagreement between Starlink and Reliance over competition and market access in India's emerging satellite communications industry.





Earlier, SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk accused vested interests of attempting to obstruct Starlink's entry into the Indian market. He dismissed arguments made by what he described as supporters of Reliance, claiming it was contradictory to argue both that Starlink could not compete with India's low telecom tariffs and that it could simultaneously pose a major competitive threat.





Musk argued that greater competition would ultimately benefit Indian consumers by increasing choice and improving services. While acknowledging that competition could affect incumbent operators' profitability, he said it would not threaten their existence.





In another sharply worded post, Musk accused Reliance of benefiting from monopolistic conditions and sarcastically referred to Mukesh Ambani as the real power behind decision-making in India, while urging that Starlink be allowed to compete on equal terms.





The dispute comes at a time when India's satellite broadband sector is nearing a crucial stage of development. Alongside Starlink, players including Jio's satellite venture and Eutelsat OneWeb are seeking to expand commercial satellite internet services across the country, particularly in remote and underserved regions where traditional terrestrial networks remain limited.





Meanwhile, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has rejected concerns about any single company dominating the sector, stating that there is no question of permitting a monopoly in satellite communications. He said that three operators are currently in line for final commercial approvals.





Scindia also indicated that India is approaching a final decision on the pricing framework for satellite communication services. However, he emphasised that all licensed operators, including Starlink, must satisfy mandatory security requirements before they can begin commercial operations in the country.





ANI







