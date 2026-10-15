



Ukraine’s reported difficulties with the Starlink satellite internet system have underlined the country’s heavy dependence on the technology for both offensive and defensive military operations during Russia’s invasion, AP reported





A senior Ukrainian official, speaking anonymously, said Starlink data communication speeds had been throttled. The issue emerged amid renewed tensions between Kyiv and Washington, as US President Donald Trump continues to press both sides to curb attacks on energy infrastructure while pursuing lower global fuel prices through increased purchases of Russian diesel.





Starlink is operated by SpaceX, the aerospace company owned by billionaire Elon Musk, a close ally of Trump and owner of the X social media platform. SpaceX has not publicly clarified the reason behind the reported restrictions.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukraine was experiencing difficulties involving both Starlink and intelligence support while responding to Russian attacks. He stressed Kyiv’s desire to maintain a strong and transparent partnership with the United States.





According to multiple Ukrainian sources, the satellite communications system now cuts the connection between a satellite and a terminal when the terminal is moving faster than roughly 160 kilometres per hour. As a result, mobile military platforms, particularly aerial drones, can lose connectivity when operating above that threshold.





Drones have become one of the most important weapons in the conflict since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Ukrainian defence sources said the restrictions complicate interceptor drone missions, medium-range strike operations, frontline logistics, reconnaissance activities and communications relay tasks.





Military and industry observers noted that Starlink has been especially valuable for attacks against radar installations, surface-to-air missile systems and heavily defended targets. Because the system relies on satellite connectivity rather than traditional ground-based radio links, it enables operations at very low altitudes while overcoming limitations imposed by the Earth’s curvature and radio horizon.





Analysts also emphasised that Starlink signals are difficult to jam and generally require substantial resources to disrupt. This resilience has made the network a critical component of Ukraine’s battlefield communications and drone operations.





The restrictions are not expected to affect Ukraine’s longer-range attacks deep inside Russian territory, including strikes on oil refineries, because those operations generally rely on other communications methods and areas where Starlink coverage is unavailable.





However, defence analysts said the measures could significantly affect medium-range operations targeting Russian-controlled Crimea, occupied areas of eastern Ukraine and parts of the Black Sea region.





The impact could be particularly important for Ukraine’s air defence efforts against large numbers of Russian drones. Concerns have intensified as Ukrainian air defence resources remain under pressure and Russia continues targeting energy infrastructure to weaken public morale.





Analysts described Ukraine’s reliance on Starlink as extensive, with a significant share of military communications reportedly dependent on the network. Zelensky’s technology adviser, Sergiy Beskrestnov, said SpaceX had introduced a speed limit for Starlink terminals operating in motion and claimed the move disrupted several missions while limiting Ukraine’s ability to counter Russian jet-powered drones.





Ukrainian officials have said the restrictions were introduced without prior warning. Some military units reported short but critical connectivity interruptions even at speeds below the reported 160-kilometre-per-hour threshold, forcing the cancellation or adjustment of certain operations.





Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has reportedly begun discussions with the United States, SpaceX and allied partners while reviewing alternative communications channels to mitigate operational risks.





There is currently no confirmation that the restrictions are linked to political tensions between Washington and Kyiv. Analysts cautioned against drawing firm conclusions, noting that explanations could range from policy decisions and operational controls to a routine software update or technical adjustment.





Nevertheless, the episode has exposed a broader strategic concern for Ukraine: its battlefield communications, logistics, reconnaissance and many drone-based operations remain heavily dependent on a privately operated satellite network whose operating parameters can be changed remotely with immediate consequences on the battlefield.





AP







