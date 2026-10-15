



Attacks on commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz have surged to their highest level since the outbreak of the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, with maritime security data showing that at least ten vessels have been struck since Sunday.





According to data compiled by security firm Vanguard, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), six vessels were attacked on Sunday and a further four on Tuesday, marking the highest number of incidents recorded in a single day since the conflict began.





The latest attacks have had serious consequences for global shipping. Maritime sources reported that two seafarers are missing, while a container ship is believed to have sunk following one of the recent incidents.





Iran first began targeting merchant vessels transiting the strategically vital waterway in March, describing the actions as retaliation for US-Israeli strikes on its territory. Tehran has since continued to target ships using routes it has not authorised, increasing risks for commercial operators navigating the region.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global crude oil, refined fuels and liquefied natural gas exports from Gulf producers. The escalation in attacks has disrupted shipping movements and raised concerns over energy security and transport costs.





A total of 23 attacks have been recorded since the beginning of October, almost double the average monthly incident rate seen since the war started. Separate maritime reports indicate that commercial shipping is experiencing its most intense wave of attacks since the conflict erupted.





The United States stated on Saturday that it had struck a cargo vessel as part of its embargo enforcement against Iranian ports. However, the incident was not included in the IMO's official listings.





Analysts believe the recent recovery in Gulf energy exports may be helping to drive the increase in attacks. Traffic through Hormuz had climbed back to roughly 80 per cent of pre-war levels before easing again, prompting Tehran to demonstrate its ability to disrupt shipping flows and influence global energy markets.





Vanguard analyst Barun Gupta said the higher pace of attacks allows Iran to impose costs on commercial shipping and signal that normalisation of maritime trade remains vulnerable despite signs of recovery. He also suggested that former US President Donald Trump's recent indication that no further attacks would be launched before the US midterm elections may have created what Tehran sees as a lower-risk opportunity to increase pressure in the region.





Additional security reporting indicates that attacks have increasingly targeted not only oil tankers but also container ships and bulk carriers, highlighting a widening threat to commercial traffic across the waterway.





According to the IMO, 24 seafarers have been killed in incidents near the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began, underlining the growing human and economic toll of the maritime campaign.





AFP







