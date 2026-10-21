



The United States and India are reportedly close to concluding a trade agreement, with US President Donald Trump stating that both nations are "pretty close" to finalising a deal. He indicated that the proposed arrangement would differ significantly from previous agreements negotiated by Washington.





Trump's remarks came as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio continued his visit to India, where he held discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Strengthening bilateral relations remained a central theme of the talks, with trade featuring prominently on the agenda.





The comments suggest growing momentum in negotiations between the two countries, which have been working to expand economic cooperation while addressing long-standing trade concerns. Both sides have sought to deepen commercial ties as strategic relations continue to strengthen.





Earlier this month, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Milwaukee and Washington to discuss the remaining details of the proposed agreement. The meetings focused on refining key elements of the pact as negotiators worked towards a mutually acceptable framework.





India and the United States had announced in February that they had finalised a framework for the first phase of their Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). The initiative was designed to provide a structured pathway for broader economic engagement between the two countries.





However, subsequent changes in the United States' tariff environment prompted additional discussions and negotiations. These developments required both sides to revisit certain aspects of the agreement before moving towards finalisation.





The prospective deal is expected to play an important role in enhancing trade flows between the world's largest and fifth-largest economies. If concluded, it could mark a significant step forward in the evolving India-US economic partnership while laying the groundwork for deeper commercial cooperation in the future.





Agencies







