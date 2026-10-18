



The United States military has stated that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to international shipping despite continued Iranian attacks on commercial vessels, claiming that around 97 per cent of ships seeking passage through the strategic waterway have completed their journeys without being struck by Iranian projectiles.





According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), extensive naval security operations involving American forces and regional partners have enabled thousands of commercial vessels to navigate the corridor safely despite heightened tensions.





The comments came after CENTCOM confirmed that the Singapore-flagged container ship GFS Pride, owned by a Cyprus-based company, was hit by an Iranian projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.





The vessel caught fire following the strike and later sank while being towed towards shore.





Despite the loss of the ship, CENTCOM spokesperson Navy Captain Tim Hawkins argued that Tehran's efforts to disrupt maritime traffic have largely failed and have not succeeded in closing one of the world's most important energy and trade routes.





Hawkins said the overwhelming majority of attempted attacks on civilian shipping passing through the international waterway had been unsuccessful, adding that coordinated protection measures had ensured the safe movement of thousands of vessels.





He further stated that approximately 97 per cent of ships attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz had avoided being hit by Iranian projectiles and that commercial traffic was continuing without interruption.





US and partner naval forces continue maritime security operations across the region in an effort to safeguard global commerce and maintain freedom of navigation through the narrow passage.





Separately, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper claimed that American actions had significantly damaged Iran's finances by restricting its maritime trade and reducing its ability to support proxy groups.





Cooper stated that Iran's economy had suffered major losses, including an estimated US$25 billion impact on oil export revenues and the freezing of approximately US$350 million in cryptocurrency assets.





He also asserted that Iran was experiencing shortages and disruption across numerous sectors, including energy, oil, steel, heavy industry, manufacturing, aviation, automotive production, construction, security and military activities.





Highlighting the continued importance of the waterway, Cooper said that around 400 ships had transited the Strait of Hormuz within a seven-day period.





He added that the US had assisted Gulf partners in transporting more than 100 million barrels of crude oil during the same period and over 1.3 billion barrels in recent months.





Iran, however, continues to challenge US claims regarding control of the waterway. Iranian Revolutionary Guard statements indicated that an "illegal super tanker" carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil was struck by a sea mine while attempting to transit what Tehran described as an unauthorised passage through the Strait of Hormuz.





Iranian media outlet ISNA reported that the blast triggered a major fire aboard the vessel.





The latest developments underscore the continuing confrontation between Washington and Tehran over a maritime chokepoint that handles a significant share of the world's seaborne oil trade and remains central to global energy security.





According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations weekly review, 135 incidents have been recorded in the Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing Iran-US confrontation, with both sides continuing to assert influence and operational control over the strategically critical route.





ANI







