Defence Expert Praful Bakshi on Sunday said what Rahul Gandhi said about China and Pakistan acting hand-in-glove, is nothing new and the Army is ready to deal with an attack from both countries. Speaking to ANI, Bakshi said, "What is the new in what he (Rahul Gandhi) said? We are prepared even if China and Pakistan attack together. Whatever preparations had to be made has been made."





"Our border infrastructure has been developed. We have got aircraft like Rafales and Tejas. We have Chinook helicopters, Advanced Apache helicopters and Light Attack Helicopters. We have the latest radars and Bramhos missiles have been deployed at various places. So if what Rahul Gandhi is true, we are ready," the Defence expert said. In a video from the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the former Congress national president is heard saying that China and Pakistan are preparing to wage a joint war against India.





In the video, which was posted on Rahul Gandhi's private YouTube channel, Rahul is seen interacting with veterans of Indian armed forces on the sidelines of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. In the video, the Congress MP said is heard saying, "China and Pakistan have come together. If there is a war, it will be with both Pakistan and China and we will stand to suffer major losses. India, now, is extremely vulnerable. I don't just have respect for you (Army) but love and affection as well. You defend our borders and us. Our country wouldn't exist without you."





The Congress MP added, "Earlier, our policy was to keep our nuclear neighbours China and Pakistan separate. Earlier, it was said that a two-front war (India and China) wasn't an option for India. Then we moved to a two-and-a-half front war with Pakistan, China and terror. Today, we are facing a single-front war with China and Pakistan taken together. They are working together, not just militarily but also economically." Criticising the central government over its policies, Rahul said, "Our economy slowed down after 2014. In our country, there is disturbance, fight, confusion and hatred. Our mindset is still that of a two-and-a-half front war. It has to be oriented to joint operability and cyber warfare. India is now extremely vulnerable. China and Pakistan are both preparing a surprise for us, which is why I keep repeating that the government cannot stay quiet. The government apprise the public of what happened on the LAC (clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh). Whatever action we take has to start today. We could have acted five years ago but did not. If we don't act fast, we will be staring at major losses. I am extremely concerned with what is happening on our borders with China in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh," he added.





On December 13, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. But they returned to their positions due to the timely intervention of the Indian troops. "On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," said Singh.





He further said "the scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides", and clarified that "there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side". "Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations," Singh said.







