



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the science and technology minister of Argentina Daniel Filmus on Monday.





Dignitaries during the meeting discussed bilateral cooperation in atomic energy, space, digital, defence & biotechnology. Jaishankar also stressed upon expanding trade investment and collaboration and serving as an example of South-South cooperation.





EAM Jaishankar in a tweet said, "Glad to meet Minister of S&T and Innovation of Argentina @FilmusDaniel. Discussed our cooperation in atomic energy, space, digital, defence & biotechnology. Underlined the potential for expanding trade, investment &collaboration and serving as an example of south-south cooperation".





Earlier the EAM had met with Argentina President Alberto Fernandez in August last year. During that meeting, both leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, including making trade levels more sustainable and ambitious.





He also met with the Minister of Economy Sergio Massa and appreciated his positive outlook towards expanding our economic cooperation.





At that time India had also acknowledged Argentina's interest in the made-in-India Tejas fighter aircraft for the Argentine Air Force. The two sides also explored expanding the scope of their partnership through, inter-alia, and the conclusion of further MOUs/Agreements.





The talks on fighter aircraft come as a number of countries including Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines have shown interest in the Made in India jet. India's indigenous aircraft in the defence market has caught the eye of several nations for its superior flying ability, manoeuvrability, and ease of handling.





The Indian Air Force had recently equipped the TEJAS with the French-origin Hammer air-to-ground stand-off missile along with the indigenous Astra indigenous air-to-air missiles.





Indian armed forces have extensively utilised the delegated financial powers granted to them in different phases by the government to equip themselves with the necessary weaponry to handle any conflict or aggression by enemies on both sides.





The Indian Air Force is strongly supporting the indigenous TEJAS fighter aircraft program by adding more and more capabilities to the aircraft.





The IAF has already operationalised two of its squadrons in the initial operational clearance and final operational clearance versions while a contract has been signed for the 83 MK-1As set to be delivered a couple of years from now. The IAF has also its eyes set on the TEJAS MK-2 and the AMCA being developed by the DRDO for it.







