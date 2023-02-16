



Bangalore: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. signed strategic MoUs as part of the ‘BANDHAN’ initiative at Aero India 2023, Bengaluru, that will help the shipyard boost its Shipbuilding and Ship Repair capabilities and identify and explore synergies and partnerships for the niche market in India and neighbouring countries.





GRSE has signed MoUs with M/s Aerospace Engineers Pvt. Ltd., M/s Central Institute Fisheries Technology, M/s Dynatron, M/s Keltron, M/s Krasny Marine, M/s Naval Group France, M/s Rekise Marine Pvt. Ltd., M/s Rolls Royce Solutions GmBH (MTU), and M/s Tunga Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.





Business strategies being adopted by the shipyard include optimum utilization of shipyard capabilities, as well as capacity and cutting down costs for shipbuilding projects of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. Currently, GRSE is also exploring the Non-Defence shipbuilding market for constructing special-purpose ships.





GRSE is actively pursuing its goal to become an integral part of defence preparedness of the country aimed at self-reliance and has achieved more than 90% indigenization on its recent projects of Anti-Submarine Corvettes and Landing Crafts. The company is a multidimensional engineering company ensuring high quality, at competitive prices. With a robust order book and continuous initiatives taken towards infrastructure and skill development along with the relentless pursuit of exports, GRSE is now poised to grow into a major shipbuilding company of the world and duly realize its vision ‘To become a World Class Shipbuilding & Engineering Company’.





About GRSE:





The journey of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd., a premier Warship building Company in India, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, a PCMM Level-2 Certified Company, dates back to 1884 when it started its journey as a small workshop to repair vessels of River Steam Navigation Company. The Company was taken over by the Government of India in 1960. GRSE has the distinction of becoming the first shipyard of independent India to build a warship for the Indian Navy, the Seaward Defence Boat (SDB) INS Ajay way back in 1961. GRSE also built the first-ever Indian Export Warship “CGS Barracuda”. The shipyard has conferred the status of a Miniratna Category I Company in 2006. Over the last 62 years, GRSE has built 790 platforms including 108 warships for the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and Government of Mauritius & Seychelles Coast Guard – the highest number of warships built & delivered by any Indian shipyard to date. From Frigates, Corvettes, Fleet Tankers, Landing Ship Tank, and Landing Craft Utility to Survey Vessels, Offshore Patrol Vessels, and Fast Attack Craft - The repertoire is rich and varied. In addition to shipbuilding, GRSE is also engaged in marine engine assembly and testing at its’ Diesel Engine Plant in Ranchi. The engineering division manufactures deck machinery items, pre-fabricated portable steel bridges, and marine pumps. GRSE has more than 60% market share in India for portable steel bridges.





GRSE is the only entity in India that manufactures Bailey bridges, to be accorded ‘The Green Channel’ certification by DGQA. Noteworthy accolades include the Raksha Mantri Award 2022 for Designing the most silent ship for the Indian Navy for ASW operation, the Defence Minister’s Award for Excellence for In-house Design Effort for Offshore Patrol Vessel for Government of Mauritius, CGS Barracuda in 2015, and ‘Best Performing Defence Shipyard of India’ for Four Years in a row.





GRSE embraced infrastructure modernization over the past decade resulting in the capacity for the concurrent construction of 20 ships at a time. A team of highly skilled design engineers and state of art VR Lab & the latest software cater to the in-house design capabilities. With proven credentials, the shipyard is on a growth path, pursuing its vision to be globally acknowledged as the ‘Best Shipyard in India’ and reaffirming its motto “In Pursuit of Excellence and Quality in Shipbuilding”.







