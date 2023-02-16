



The SRUAV-W is being developed as a short-range unmanned aerial combat vehicle for the Indian Army.





India's Short-Range Unmanned Aerial Vehicle-Weaponised (SRUAV-W) is conducting weapon trials.





Based on the Rustom-I short-range (tactical) surveillance vehicle, the SRUAV-W is being developed as a short-range unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).





A project member with India's Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) told Janes that the UCAV's weapons trials are being conducted using four types of air-to-surface missiles. The ADE is a lab of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). The official spoke to Janes during the Aero India 2023 show, which is being held in Bangalore from 13 to 17 February.





According to the ADE project official, the weapons include the Helina anti-tank missile and the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM). The ADE official said that the third munition being integrated with the UCAV is an anti-personnel missile. The official did not give details about the anti-personnel missile or the fourth missile being used in the trials.







