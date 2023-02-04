



Islamabad: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, General Asim Munir on Friday visited the Police Lines area where the tragic suicide bombing took place on Monday this week and claimed over 100 lives, Geo News reported.





In the deadliest incident in Pakistan in several years, a suicide bomber dressed in a police uniform breached the well-guarded enclosure in Peshawar on Monday and blew himself up during afternoon prayers at a mosque.





During his visit to the Police Lines blast site, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that the country would work together for rooting out the menace of terrorism after the deadly Peshawar blast, Geo News reported.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated earlier today at the apex committee meeting that the 220-million-strong nation has experienced the threat of terrorism previously and knows how to cope with it.





"The whole nation wants to know how to counter this menace and what measures can be taken to eliminate this new wave of terrorism," Shehbaz Sharif said.





The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or Pakistani Taliban have reined havoc after a peace deal between the TTP and the Pakistan government was called off by the proscribed group.





The proscribed outfit, in fact, took the responsibility for the terror attack on Peshawar's Mosque in Police lines.





The injured mostly included police personnel.







