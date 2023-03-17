The Ministry of Defence, intends to procure quantity 65 Runway Independent (RWI) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) with Ground Control System (GCS) and Remote Video Terminal (RVT) through Fast Track Procedure under Emergency Procurement and seeks participation in the procurement process from prospective bidders for the Indian Army. This is as per a notification issued by MoD on 10-03-2023.



Warfare in the modern days demands the ability to acquire high value targets across the spectrum of operations and destroy them with precision with suitable fire power resources. Tactical Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (Runway Independent) can provide a breakthrough against dynamic and static targets by real time acquisition and precision strike. This sensor to shooter link is an operational necessity for effective destruction/degradation of time critical targets as Ground Based sensors have limited surveillance depth. Therefore, there is an urgent need for aerial surveillance platform Tactical Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (Runway Independent) with 80-100 km range for tactical surveillance, target acquisition, Direction of Own Artillery Fire & Post Strike Damage Assessment. Tactical Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (Runway Independent) are ideal for mobile operations, reducing fixed-wing launch and recovery challenges while freeing troops from stationary runway constraints.



There is a need for equipping the Artillery with an Aerial Observation System which can be deployed in the forward areas to provide the data of static and dynamic targets for engagement by the firepower resources, i.e., Guns and Rockets. This sensor to shooter link is an operational necessity for effective destruction/degradation of time critical targets. The Tactical Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (Runway Independent) will facilitate target acquisition, Direction of Own Artillery Fire (DOOAF) & Post Strike Damage Assessment.





The Tactical Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (Runway Independent) are ideal for a dynamic sensor-shooter linkage, reducing fixed-wing launch and recovery challenges while freeing troops from stationary runway constraints. The role of Tactical Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (Runway Independent) will be to facilitate Sensor - Shooter Link and provide target acquisition over an area at a distance up to of 80 to 100 km with endurance of at least six hours including Loiter time over intended target area. It will also act as a force multiplier when used in combination with other manned and remotely piloted aircraft. The availability of Tactical Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (Runway Independent) will enhance the operational capability as under:





(a) Faster, shorter and responsive Sensor-Shooter Link to support real time engagement and more importantly provide observation and PSDA, as and when reqd. (b) Enable observed fire for long range guns and rocket systems. (c) Enable Post Strike Damage Assessment (PSDA) of Targets. (d) Provide limited integral aerial surveillance capabilities to Commanders. (e) Cover the gap between the mini RPAS and the High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) / Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) class of RPAS.







