



New Delhi: Of the 2,856 Sikh pilgrims who went to Pakistan to celebrate Vaishakhi, 2,475 returned on Tuesday and were extended a warm welcome at integrated check-post (ICP), Attari by BSF Punjab Frontier.





"Indian Sikh Jatha Comprising 2475 pilgrims returned after celebrating the Vaishakhi festival at Sri Punja Sahib Gurudwara, Pakistan. On arrival at ICP Attari, Commandant & tps of 168 Bn extended warm welcome. Tea & Langar were served jointly with @SGPCAmritsar," tweeted BSF Punjab Frontier.





Pakistan had issued 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India for their participation in annual festivals relating to Baisakhi celebrations in Pakistan from April 9 to 18.





"On the occasion of Baisakhi, Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims who will travel from India to participate in the annual festivities in Pakistan from 09-18 April 2023," tweeted Pakistan High Commission, India.





The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the 'Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974'.





Every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions. The visas issued from New Delhi are in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries.





The issuance of visas to religious pilgrims by the High Commission is in line with the Government of Pakistan's commitment to fully implement the bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines between the two countries, the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.





The Sikh pilgrims participated in the main event at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal on April 14. During the visit, the pilgrims also visited Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib.







