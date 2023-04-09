



Peshawar: At least two soldiers were killed on Saturday in a blast in Khyber tribal district's Bara tehsil, the Dawn reported citing Pakistani Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).





As per the ISPR, the soldiers, who were identified as Naib Subedar Hazrat Gul (37) and Sepoy Nazir Ullah Mehsud (34) were killed in the blast from an improvised explosive device (IED).





The ISPR said that soon after the incident, security forces and police reached the place and launched a search operation but no arrest was made yet, the Dawn reported.





"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area. Pakistan's security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR added.





A similar incident took place in the Swabi district on Friday evening where a cop was killed and two others were severely injured when terrorists attacked their vehicle with a hand grenade, reported Dawn.





On the same day, another police constable was also killed in an act of 'target killing' in the North Waziristan tribal district.





The Swabi attack was reported in the famous Yar Hussain Market, a few minutes before Iftar.





According to the police, as the police van was travelling to the Yar Hussain police station, the terrorists threw a hand grenade at it.





ASI Sair Khan was killed in the incident while the accompanying constables Gul Naseeb Khan and Ajaz Khan were severely injured, according to the Dawn.





The deceased was from the Kalu Khan village according to police.





According to them, the injured were immediately taken to the Mardan Hospital Complex, where the medics claimed constable Gul Naseeb's condition was critical.





The police said that ostensibly, it was a terrorist attack, and was being probed.





District police officer Najmul Hussain told Dawn, "It seems that terrorists are behind this hand grenade attack, but they are investigating it from different angles to know about it."





After the attack, the police cordoned off the area and increased security at all entry points and key locations in the area, as per the Dawn report.





Also on Friday, gunmen killed a police constable in the Khadikhel market of the tribal region of North Waziristan.





According to the authorities, it was a "target killing" incident and the deceased policeman was identified as Zahidullah.





According to the authorities, unidentified persons shot the constable and then ran away.





They claimed that the policeman died on the spot.







