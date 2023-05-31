



The Army on Wednesday opened fire after noticing suspicious movements near the border fence along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.





The firing was reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpur sector around 4 am but there was no immediate report of any casualty, the officials said.





They said the Army troops engaged in firing by small arms following suspicious movements of some people who were trying to sneak into this side from across the border.





The whole area was cordoned off and a search operation was underway when last reports were received, the officials said.







