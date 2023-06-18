



Various issues and challenges faced by different departments of the ministry will be discussed at the two-day "Chintan Shivir" in New Delhi on June 19 and 20





NEW DELHI: Various departments under the Ministry of Defence are getting together in Delhi for a two-day “Chintan Shivir” to discuss the challenges faced by them.





The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Sunday said that the brainstorming session will be held on June 19 and 20 “to discuss various issues and challenges faced by its departments, with the aim to come out with new ideas for better governance and functioning.”





The MoD has five departments under it Department of Defence (DoD), Department of Defence Production (DDP), Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) have identified a number of themes, on which eminent subject matter experts will share their views with the officers of the Ministry.





The Department of Defence will deliberate on a comprehensive approach to national security, cyber security challenges and national Information Security Policy and Guidelines. In addition the DoD will conduct discussion on Performance Audit, Sainik School education system and Capacity Building in Defence Acquisitions.





The Department of Defence Production will be bringing issues related to enhancing production and defence exports and indigenization issues. Its issues will include industrial ecosystem and skilled workforce, enhancing Level Playing Field and Quality Reforms





The youngest Department of Military Affairs under the MoD has chosen critical issues of Integrating and optimising Human Resource aspects, Training and Operational issues towards achieving greater synergy and modernisation and capability augmentation of Armed Forces in the realms of strategic domain.





It will also include discussions on measures to identify and abolish colonial practices and obsolete laws and further incorporate the country’s own ethos and practices in the functioning of the Armed Forces.





The DMA was created in December 2019 with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) as Secretary to facilitate optimal utilization of resources and promote jointness among the three Services.





The Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, dealing with the veterans of the armed forces will talk about digital measures and leveraging them for better pension services and other welfare measures for veterans. Resettlement of veterans by improving employability and promotion of entrepreneurship for the start of micro enterprises by veterans will be another issue. It will also talk about improving the health services of the veterans.





The MoD said, “The Chintan Shivir will conclude with an open-house session for inviting ideas and suggestions for enhancing organisational efficiency in various departments. The event is being organised in line with the Government’s directions to have a real time audit of the objectives achieved till date and carve a way forward towards achieving the desired goals in realistic timelines.”







