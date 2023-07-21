



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said various projects worth Rs 75 crore have been announced for Indian origin Tamils residing in the Island nation.





The Prime Minister while expressing confidence in Sri Lanka, said: “I am confident Sri Lanka will keep working to fulfil aspirations of the Tamil community.”





The Prime Minister further said 2023 marks 75 years of India-Sri Lanka bilateral relations and 200 years since the Indian origin Tamil community arrived in Sri Lanka.





The PM further wrote: “India will keep contributing to the development works in the Northern and Eastern regions of Sri Lanka. To boost commercial and people-to-people linkages, passenger ferry services will start between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai.”





Meanwhile, PM Modi in a joint statement with Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe on Friday said: "We hope that the Sri Lankan Government will fulfil the aspirations of Tamils and take forward the process for equality, justice and peace. We hope it will fulfil its commitment to the implementation of the 13th Amendment and Provincial Council Elections...”





Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday arrived in Delhi on a two-day official visit to India. Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan welcomed Wickremesinghe at the airport.





India, Sri Lanka on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of renewable energy. Another MoU was signed on cooperation for economic development projects in the Trincomalee district of Sri Lanka.





The two countries issued a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) in the field of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Network to Network Agreement between NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and Lanka Pay for UPI application acceptance in Sri Lanka.





An Energy Permit was issued for the Sampur Solar Power Project.





Prime Minister Modi on Friday met the Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe, the two discussed issued of mutual interest.





The talks were held in Hyderabad House in New Delhi.





To boost the economic partnership between the two nations, India and Sri Lanka adopted a vision document that would strengthen people-to-people connectivity and Maritime cooperation, trade, and power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.







