



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Foreign Affairs Minister of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky on Tuesday and discussed bilateral ties and important global issues.





The minister took to his official Twitter handle and said, "Pleased to speak to FM @JanLipavsky





of Czech Republic. A good conversation on our bilateral ties, on important global issues and on our multilateral cooperation."





Jaishankar further said that he is looking forward to seeing Czech's counterpart at the 78th United Nations General Assembly.





"Look forward to seeing him at #UNGA78," the tweet added.





The 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 78) will open on September 5, 2023, Tuesday. However, the first day of the high-level general debate will be held on September 19, according to SDG Knowledge Hub, an initiative by International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD).





Moreover, UNGA 78 President-elect Dennis Francis informed Member States that the theme of the General Assembly’s 78th session will be "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all."





Earlier this year, Jan Lipavsky arrived in India for a three-day official visit which was supposed to provide further momentum to India- Czech Republic bilateral relations.





Jaishankar and Lipavsky discussed opportunities in the domain of business, defence, space and education between the two countries.





The two also noted the advancing India-EU collaboration and convergence on the reliability of supply chains and digital trust and transparency.





Furthermore, Lipavsky was accompanied by Czech Republic's Members of the Parliament, the Deputy Minister for Science, Research and Innovation and a high-level official and business delegation, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.







