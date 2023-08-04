INS Anvesh with its four ship launch systems

In April 2023 Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy successfully conducted a maiden flight trial of sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile in the Bay of Bengal region on April 21, 2023. The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralize a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of Nations having Naval BMD capability.

Prior to this, DRDO has successfully demonstrated land-based BMD system with capability to neutralize ballistic missile threats, emerging from adversaries.

INS Anvesh "Floating Test Range" (FTR)

In a secretive ceremony, India had commissioned INS Anvesh (A41) on March 11, 2022. The ship is designed to form the building blocks for future naval BMD capability and is primarily intended to take part in Phase-II BMD trials.





To facilitate this, INS Anvesh is equipped with roll damping tanks, missile integration and checkout bay, data processing room and mission control centre. To the aft of the ship, four ship launch systems are present along with a 15 ton crane and A-frame for cargo handling. The ship launch systems are developed by Electro-Pneumatics & Hydraulics. These are designed to accept the missile from the checkout bay, secure it during transport and raise it vertically for launch.



