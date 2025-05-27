Bangalore based Alpha Design supplied Skystriker Kamikaze in action during test runs





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has lauded the critical role played by India’s defence industry, especially Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), in developing indigenous platforms and technologies that proved the military’s preparedness during Operation Sindoor.





At a recent review meeting with the CMDs of eight major DPSUs—including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, and Bharat Electronics Limited—Singh received interim dividend cheques totalling ₹2,138 crore for the financial year 2024-25, with HAL alone contributing ₹1,197.75 crore.





Singh’s commendation comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a calibrated tri-services military response launched on May 7, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.





The operation showcased India’s ability to execute precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan, leveraging indigenous platforms and technologies developed by the Indian defence industry. These included advanced fighter jets, precision-guided munitions, drones, air defence systems, and integrated command and control networks—many of which are products of DPSUs and private Indian defence firms.





During the meeting, Singh highlighted the government’s commitment, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, to strengthening the defence industrial base and enhancing the global competitiveness of DPSUs.





He directed these undertakings to focus on ramping up production of cutting-edge technologies and to invest more in research and development, especially in emerging areas of modern warfare. The Defence Production Secretary presented robust growth statistics, noting that the value of production for 2024-25 is expected to exceed ₹1,40,000 crore, with DPSUs contributing around 78% of this output.





Singh also emphasised the importance of timely delivery of defence products to the armed forces and other customers, and called for greater efforts in export promotion and marketing of indigenous defence equipment. He congratulated HAL for achieving Maharatna status and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited for attaining Navratna status, recognising their outstanding performance and contributions.





Other DPSUs whose CMDs presented dividend cheques included Bharat Dynamics Limited, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), and BEML Limited. Singh’s remarks and the industry’s financial performance underscore the growing self-reliance and global stature of India’s defence sector, particularly as demonstrated during the high-stakes Operation Sindoor.



