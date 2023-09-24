



Islamabad: A security forces personnel was killed in a fire exchange with terrorists in the North Waziristan district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported.





The exchange of fire took place during an Intelligence-Based Operations (IBO) in the general area of Mir Ali in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.





A statement issued by the military's media wing said, "During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location."





ISPR further said that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, according to Geo News.





The security personnel was identified as 21-year-old Sepoy Shakeel Shafqat.





"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR added.





Earlier in August, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that





Last month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that Pakistan was acting as a bulwark against terrorism. Moreover, the COAS also talked about regional security issues.





Pakistan security forces killed the former group commander of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Swat in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, The Express Tribune reported.





The former TTP Swat commander was infamous for whipping women and was identified as Naik Muhammad alias Niko alias Umar.





Earlier, nine Pakistan soldiers were killed and five others were injured in a suicide attack on a military convoy in Jani Khel general area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district, Dawn reported citing the army’s media affairs wing.





According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a “motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a military convoy”.





Since the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) ceasefire with the government ended last November, Pakistan has seen an increase in terrorist activity, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Dawn reported.





According to a report published in July by the think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, the country saw an alarming spike in terror and suicide attacks in the first half of this year, which claimed the lives of 389 individuals, Dawn reported.







