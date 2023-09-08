



Peshawar: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), launched a “large-scale operation” against Pakistan Army on 6th Sept, 2023, is understood to have taken control a substantial part of Chitral district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province after killing and capturing many soldiers.





According to various sources from the region of North West Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, a large group of TTP launched a massive assault on the Army, especially its two posts, in Chitral district, catching the military by surprise.





Coincidentally, the operation was initiated by the TTP on the occasion of Pakistan’s National Defence Day.





Pakistan celebrates September 6 every year as National Defence Day, intriguingly in commemoration of the Indo-Pak war where it faced humiliating defeat by India.





After launching the operation from Bumerit area, the TTP is reported to have taken control of a number of villages of Chitral as the Pakistani military personnel were either killed or forced to flee.





Giving updates about its operation, it specifically mentioned about two missile attacks at Army Cantonment in Arsun area of Chitral carried out today and said there was a strong possibility of heavy military casualties as chaos was reported from the Base.





“In the operation started (6th Sept, 2023) by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in Chitral, today the war is going on in different areas of Chitral, including Garam Chashma, Arimbu, Shashi Koh, Bomburit, Janjirat Koh, Darosh, Ashrit Dara and Arnoi Janshal,” its spokesman Muhammad Khurasani said in a statement.





In all these areas, he said the Mujahideen have carried out “heavy operations on the security institutions, in which small and large weapons have been used.”





He said the Pakistan Army used shelling and heavy artillery in different areas from gunship helicopters to evacuate its trapped personnel “but all our comrades are safe”.





According to reports from the ground, TTP has unleashed thousands of its fighters to target the Pakistani military and its assets in Chitral district, which borders Afghanistan.





The TTP spokesman said there is a delay in conveying information due to lack of internet and mobile connections in the war zone.





Earlier, he said TTP carried out 2 missile attacks at Arsun military cantonment.





“This morning at around 9 AM, Mujahideen of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan fired a BM missile at the military cantonment in Arsun area of Chitral district which hit the center of the cantonment,” Khurasani said.





He said it completely destroyed the defensive front and “there is a possibility of considerable loss of life and property in the attack”.





In the afternoon, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Mujahideen carried out another missile attack on the military cantonment in Arsun and “there was a stampede in the army”.





The spokesman did not mention it but there are reports that the TTP has taken control of several villages of Chitral after killing the military personnel or forcing them to flee.





Visuals on the social media showed Pakistani several military personnel in the captivity of TTP cadres at some unidentified places.





Some visuals also showed Pakistani military reinforcements being sent by helicopters landing in a football ground.





Helicopters were being used by the military as the roads have become unsafe because of TTP which is targeting even the aid and supplies.





Although the Pakistan Army is putting up a brave face, it seems clear that it has lost ground in Chitral, at least.





Meanwhile, in South Waziristan, he said TTP killed 10-12 military personnel in an attack in Tarikh Talai Sabrai area of Shaktoi around last midnight.





The TTP also seized a large quantity of weapons, including MG One, rocket launchers, rocket shells and two night vision binoculars, Khurasani said.





He said TTP lost a Mujahid Qari Najeeb in the operation.







