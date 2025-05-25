



NIBE Limited, a Pune-based Indian defence technology company, has achieved a landmark milestone by securing a significant export order valued at USD 17.52 million (approximately ₹150.62 crore) from a leading Israeli technology firm for the manufacturing and supply of Universal Rocket Launchers with a range capability of up to 300 kilometres.





This contract represents a watershed moment for India's defence manufacturing sector, marking the first time such advanced long-range rocket launcher technology is being produced domestically for the global market, while simultaneously advancing the nation's strategic objectives under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and strengthening India's position as an emerging defence exporter.





The export contract encompasses the comprehensive manufacturing and supply of Universal Rocket Launchers capable of engaging targets at distances up to 300 kilometres, representing a significant technological achievement for India's indigenous defence capabilities.





According to regulatory filings submitted by the company, the contract execution timeline extends until November 2027, providing NIBE Limited with a structured implementation schedule to deliver these sophisticated weapon systems.





The Israeli client, described as a globally renowned leading technology-based company in the defence sector, has maintained confidentiality regarding its specific identity, though the partnership underscores the growing international confidence in Indian defence manufacturing capabilities.





The Universal Rocket Launcher systems being manufactured represent cutting-edge military technology comparable to advanced systems such as the Precise & Universal Launching System (PULS) developed by Israel's Elbit Systems.





These launchers demonstrate remarkable versatility through their capability to deploy a wide variety of rockets and munitions, while also supporting integration with advanced loitering munitions including SkyStriker drones that possess strike ranges exceeding 100 kilometres and are specifically designed for precision engagement in complex operational environments.





The technological sophistication of these systems positions them among the most advanced in their class, designed to outperform currently available global alternatives through superior range, accuracy, and operational flexibility.





This export order represents a transformative achievement for India's defence manufacturing ecosystem, serving as tangible evidence of the nation's successful transition from being primarily a defence importer to becoming a competitive exporter in the global marketplace.





The contract directly supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and the Make in India initiative, demonstrating how domestic manufacturing capabilities can successfully compete with international standards while contributing to national economic growth.





NIBE Limited's success in securing this contract reinforces India's strategic position in modern warfare systems development and establishes the company as a credible international partner for sophisticated defence technologies.





The economic implications of this contract extend beyond the immediate revenue generation, as it validates India's growing technological and industrial base in defence manufacturing. According to official government data, India's defence exports reached ₹23,622 crore in fiscal year 2024-25, representing a 12.04% growth from the previous year, with the government targeting ₹1,75,000 crore in total defence production by 2025.





NIBE Limited's export success contributes meaningfully to these national objectives while positioning the company for additional international opportunities in the expanding global defence market.





NIBE Limited operates from the MIDC Industrial Area in Chakan, Pune, where the company has been systematically expanding its manufacturing capabilities in defence and aerospace systems to meet both domestic and international requirements.





The Universal Rocket Launcher technology being produced represents a highly advanced weapons system that incorporates sophisticated targeting mechanisms, extended range capabilities, and multi-platform compatibility features that distinguish it from conventional rocket launcher systems.





The 300-kilometre range capability positions these launchers as medium-range precision strike weapons suitable for both defensive and offensive military operations across diverse operational theatres.





The indigenous development and production of these advanced rocket launchers demonstrates India's growing expertise in critical defence technologies, including propulsion systems, guidance mechanisms, and launching platform integration.





By collaborating with international defence leaders while maintaining indigenous production capabilities, NIBE Limited exemplifies the successful implementation of technology transfer and knowledge sharing arrangements that enhance both domestic capabilities and international competitiveness.





This technological advancement represents not only a commercial success but also a strategic achievement that reduces India's dependence on foreign defence equipment while establishing the nation as a reliable supplier of advanced military systems.





In summary, NIBE Limited's successful acquisition of the $17.52 million export order for Universal Rocket Launchers represents a pivotal moment in India's defence manufacturing evolution, demonstrating the nation's capability to produce world-class military technologies for global markets.





The contract validates the effectiveness of India's strategic emphasis on indigenous defence production while highlighting the growing international confidence in Indian manufacturing capabilities. This achievement not only strengthens NIBE Limited's position as a competitive defence technology company but also contributes significantly to India's broader objectives of achieving self-reliance in critical defence systems while establishing the country as a reliable supplier in the global defence market.





The successful completion of this contract will likely serve as a catalyst for additional international opportunities, potentially accelerating NIBE Limited's expansion into new markets and technology domains. As India continues to advance its defence manufacturing capabilities under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, companies like NIBE Limited are positioned to play increasingly important roles in both domestic security requirements and international defence cooperation, ultimately contributing to India's emergence as a major player in the global defence industry.





IDN (With Input From Agencies)







