



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday ahead of the G20 Summit.





Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here in the national capital on Friday to attend the G20 Summit which is being hosted by India this year.





Sheikh Hasina was received by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles and in Ministry of Railways at the Delhi Airport.





Earlier in the day, PM Modi also held bilateral meeting with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth, who arrived in New Delhi on Thursday.





As the global leaders have begun to arrive in India to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he looks forward to the three bilateral meetings scheduled at his residence.





India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and a multitude of other commonalities. The partnership has strengthened, matured and evolved as a model for bilateral relations for the entire region and beyond.





Earlier Last month, India and Bangladesh held the fifth Annual Defence Dialogue on August 28 in Dhaka, where the two nations agreed to enhance their defence cooperation including increasing the bilateral exercises.





The two-day Joint Group of Customs (JGC) meeting between India and Bangladesh was held in New Delhi where both sides discussed issues relating to customs cooperation and cross-border trade facilitation, the finance ministry informed in an official release.





The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in India.





The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.







