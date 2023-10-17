



The alliance is a step towards better utilisation of India’s space resources and increasing space-based activities





Data Patterns (India) Limited, a vertically integrated Defence and Aerospace electronics solutions provider, has announced a Licensing and Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with IN-SPACe which will provide Data Patterns with miniature SAR Radar capability.





The ToT agreement was signed by G Kuppuswamy, Vice President, Data Patterns (India) Limited, and Rajeev Jyoti, Technical Director, IN-SPACe and A Arunachalam, Director, NSIL.





The technology has been developed at the Space Applications Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and is the forerunner of ISRO’s upcoming high-resolution Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite, the NISAR ((NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) and made available for ToT to the industry by IN-SPACe.





G Kuppuswamy said that the technology will enable SAR radar development by Data Patterns, complementing the large portfolio of Radars already available from the company. Data Patterns expects to enhance this technology with the capability of its Artificial Intelligence tools for object detection and classification. This alliance is also a step towards better utilisation of India’s space resources and increasing space-based activities.





With the Indian space ecosystem and economy opening up on account of major policy changes initiated by the Government of India, both Data Patterns and IN-SPACe will leverage their knowledge, expertise and skills to capitalise on the opportunities coming up, the release said.







