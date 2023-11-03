



Kerala's CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to enhance indigenisation in India's aerospace and defence sectors, reported Economic Times.





This aims to bolster the indigenisation in aerospace and defence sector in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The MoU, formally signed in Bangalore, primarily focuses on the development of magnesium and aluminum alloy castings and related areas for the aerospace and defence sectors, according to a statement released by NIIST stated.





The signing of the MoU took place in the presence of senior scientists and officials from both organisations, fostering cooperation in various aspects, including human resource utilisation, facility utilisation, technology support services, consultancy services, and collaborative research efforts in the realm of light alloys.





"The specific areas of collaboration includes the production of aeronautical-grade magnesium alloy castings utilising the low-pressure casting process, as well as the design and development of filler materials for salvage welding of aluminum and magnesium alloy castings, along with other mutual research interests," the statement stated.





CSIR-NIIST, a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) situated in Trivandrum, is a prominent institution dedicated to advanced research and development programs focused on effectively harnessing regional resources, which hold fundamental importance for the nation.





HAL, on the other hand, is a major aerospace and defence company responsible for designing, developing, manufacturing, supplying, and maintaining aircraft, helicopters, aerospace systems, and components.





This marks a significant step in advancing research and development in India's aerospace and defence sectors, furthering the nation's self-reliance efforts.







