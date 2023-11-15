



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached the properties of two Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives who allegedly helped Pakistani terrorist Naveed Jatt escape from police custody from a Srinagar hospital in 2018 by attacking a police team.





In a statement, the agency said, "Going full throttle against terrorist organisations and operatives operating in Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached the properties of two key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives in the 2018 case relating to the forcible release of a terrorist through a fatal attack on a police party at a Srinagar hospital."





It said eight properties -- five belonging to Mohd Shafi Wani and three to Mohd Tikka Khan, both residents of Singoo Narbal in Pulwama -- have been attached under Section 33 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act following recent orders from the NIA Special Court, Jammu.





The case involved the killing of two personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in firing on a police party escorting LeT terrorist Jatt alias Abu Hanzla to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, for a medical examination on February 6, 2018.





The NIA said Jatt, a terrorist of Pakistani origin, was forcibly released in the attack, which was carried out by the two accused, along with others, on orders from their Pakistan-based LeT commanders. Jatt was killed in an encounter with security forces later in 2018.





Jatt was believed to have been behind the killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari outside his office at Residency Road in June 2018. "The attached immovable properties of Mohd Shafi Wani and Mohd Tikka Khan, both identified as overground workers of the LeT, include various plots of land. The residential house of Shafi has also been attached," the agency said.





The two accused were arrested from their Pulwama homes on February 8, 2018, and were also found to be in the possession of weapons. They were charge-sheeted on August 3, 2018, and are currently facing trial before the NIA Special Court in Jammu under several legal provisions, it added.







