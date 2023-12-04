



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday met US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Jon Finer, the two exchanged views on the global situation.





"Good to meet Principal Deputy NSA of the US Jon Finer this afternoon. Useful exchange of views on the global situation. Discussed taking our bilateral cooperation forward," EAM Jaishankar wrote on 'X'.

Recently, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo reviewed the India-US CEO Forum virtually, officials said.





In the meeting that was held on Thursday, Goyal highlighted the growing convergence of perspectives and strategic interests of the two nations, emphasising the role of initiatives like the QUAD, Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), and the I2U2 grouping in fostering regional and global cooperation in critical and emerging sectors, a statement from the Commerce Ministry read.





Goyal encouraged the industry to leverage platforms like the Semiconductor Supply Chain and Innovation Partnership, Innovation Handshake, India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, and Global Biofuels Alliance and explore collaborative opportunities.





Additionally, Minister Goyal acknowledged the valuable contributions made by the Forum members, which have guided the government to undertake concrete reforms including doubling of the export value threshold for courier customs clearance and the inclusion of a separate chapter on e-commerce in Foreign Trade Policy, among others.







