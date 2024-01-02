



A gunfight began between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district early on Friday. Two terrorists who had fled from the security cordon in Kulgam district were believed to be trapped





A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district in the early hours of Friday, police said.





Two terrorists were believed to be trapped and had fled from the security cordon in Kulgam district on Thursday.





In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said the gunfight began in the Chotigam area of Shopian district and that Shopian Police, Indian Army and CRPF personnel were in the line of duty.

advertisement





"Encounter has started in the Chotigam area of Shopian district. Shopian Police, the Army and the CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," read a tweet by Kashmir Zone Police on X.









Further details are awaited.





The incident in Shopian came two days after a gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists at Hadigam village in Kulgam district after the law enforcement agencies launched a cordon and search operation in the area.





There has been no fresh firefight in Kulgam but search operations were on to track down the terrorists, a police official said on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.







