New Delhi: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Hyderabad, a CPSU under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has bagged the prestigious “Integrated Electronic Warfare System (IEWS)” contract for the supply of COM segment systems to the Ministry of Defence (Indian Army) from BEL, Hyderabad.





The total contract value is approximately ₹980 Crores. The project provides a significant leap in developing Indigenous capabilities towards achieving self-reliance in EW systems for the Defence sector. The project will be executed in collaboration with BEL as the Prime Production Agency and DLRL as the Design Agency.





ECIL along with BEL, Hyderabad, and DLRL, Hyderabad had undertaken the technology capability demonstration for this system against which MoD has awarded the contract to BEL, Hyderabad. The system is expected to be handed over to the customer within 24 months. The system is in full compliance with the user requirements and is based on ECIL’s vast experience in the development, manufacture, integration, and testing of EW systems on various platforms.





Over the past three decades, ECIL has developed a large number of EW technologies & EW Systems specifically in the COM segment meeting the state-of-the-art requirements of the Indian Defence Forces. Many of these projects are first of its kind and have been successfully completed and are in use by all the three Arms of our Defence forces.







