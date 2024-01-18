



Karachi: Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) held a grand rally on the 120th birth anniversary of the founder of modern Sindhi nationalism, GM Syed.





Hundreds of JSFM workers, women and children participated in the grand rally from Sann City to the shrine of GM Syed.





The establishment failed to stop the caravans that came out despite Section 144 imposed by the state institutions in Sann City on the birth anniversary of Sindh leader GM Syed, JSFM Central Media Secretary Murk Sindhu said in a press release.





In the press release, JSFM stated, "The Bhutto family, at the behest of military dictators, thought of enslaving the Sindhi people forever, which Sain GM Syed rejected and proposed the restoration of an independent Sindh."





Central General Secretary of Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement Amar Azadi, Farhan Sindhi, Murk Sindhu, Shoban Sindhi and Shaan Sindhi celebrated the 120th birth anniversary of the great leader of Sindh, the founder of modern nationalism, Sain GM Syed.





During the rally, the workers carried banners and placards against the forced conversion of Sindhi Hindu girls and the enforced disappearance of political activists from Sindh and Balochistan in Sindh. Participants in the rally shouted slogans of the displeasure of the occupation by the army.





The message on the banner held by people participating in the rally stated, "Stop Enforced Disappearances of Sindhi Baloch and Pashtoons", "Stop Forcibly Conversion of Sindhi Hindu Girls" and "Stop Transfer of 52,000 acre land of Sindhi to Paki Army," "Long Live Sindhudesh" and "Long Live Sain GM Sayed."





In his speech, the exiled chairman of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement, Sohail Abro spoke about rights in Sindh. He raised his voice against "the brutality of the Punjabi army and the pimps, feudal lords and religious terror of the army."





Sohail Abro stressed that the entire Sindhi nation is on the path shown by GM Syed and added, "We will stand together and celebrate the independence of Sindh." The rally passed through various intersections and reached the shrine of GM Syed in Sunshahr with national slogans.





A cake was cut on the 120th birth anniversary of GM Syed while the national anthem of Sindhudesh was sung and the devotion was renewed by placing flowers. Following this, a visit was made to the shrines of Muzaffar Bhutto, Afzal Pahwar and other people who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the freedom of Sindh and the love of Sindh's homeland.





In a joint statement, Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) Chairman Sohail Abro, Vice Chairman Zubair Sindhi, General Secretary Amar Azadi, Farhan Sindhi, Hafeez Deshi, Murk Sindhu and Hoshu Sindhi, said that the state of Pakistan is involved in electoral politics.





The leaders urged the people not to take part in elections, according to the press release. The joint statement further stated, "The occupying state is committing atrocities on oppressed nations, Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtun, Kashmiri, and Saraiki, taking away their land ownership rights. The descendants of the first martyr of Sindh, Maharaja Dahir, the Hindu girls of Sindh, are blackmailed and forced to change their religion."





They called for the safe release of forcibly disappeared political and peaceful activists from Sindh, Balochistan and Pashtunistan, according to a JSFM press release.





They also called the oppressed nations to participate in tomorrow's Twitter space on social media platform X hosted by Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement.







