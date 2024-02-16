



According to IN-SPACe, it has been mandated to facilitate the transfer of technologies developed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to Indian companies





Chennai: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has facilitated transfer of six technologies belonging to the Indian space agency to private players.





The recent technology transfers are: A novel de-mating tool for D-type connector to Amphenol Interconnect India Pvt. Ltd, Pune; SCA-911 adhesive used exclusively for bonding of solar cells in spacecraft and Waterproofing compound (RWPC-03) transferred to Anabond Limited, Chennai; Piezoelectric Vibration Sensor is transferred to KELTRON, Thiruvananthapuram and - Silica Aerogel powder and Aerogel composite sheet are transferred to Times Fibrefill, Kolkata.





The technology transfer agreements were signed between NewSpace India Ltd-the commercial arm of India's Department of Space, IN-SPACe and the concerned companies.





