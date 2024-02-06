



The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) is developing the T929 ATAK-2 helicopter using industrial experience gained through the joint AgustaWestland T129 Attack helicopter project between Turkish Aerospace Industries and the Italian Leonardo Company. Whereas, the HAL Light Combat Helicopter "Prachand" is an indigenously developed multi-role light attack helicopter designed and manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under Project LCH. Its flight ceiling is the highest among all attack helicopters.





In the dynamic realm of military aviation, where the pursuit of supremacy rests upon technological prowess and operational effectiveness, a captivating competition unfolds between two formidable contenders: Turkey’s state-of-the-art T929 ATAK-2 and India’s formidable Light Combat Helicopter (LCH).





This presents a comprehensive and perceptive comparative analysis as countries actively improve their defence capabilities. It explores the unique characteristics, performance, and technological advancements. That characterizes these aerial giants in the dynamic field of modern warfare.





TAI T929 ATAK-2





The T929 ATAK-2, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries, is a twin-engine, heavy attack helicopter designed for all-weather operations, boasting capabilities in attack, electronic warfare, and reconnaissance missions. With tandem seats, asymmetrical weapons bays, and a digital cockpit, it integrates features from previous helicopter projects like the T129 and T625 Gökbey.





On the other hand, the HAL LCH "Prachand is a multi-role combat helicopter designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for anti-infantry and anti-armour missions. Featuring a tandem cockpit, glass cockpit design, and an Integrated Avionics and Display System (IADS), the LCH draws on the success of the HAL Dhruv, significantly reducing development costs.





T929 ATAK-II & LCH Comparison





The T929 ATAK-2 heavy attack helicopter features a crew of 2 and is powered by two formidable 2,500 horsepower Ukrainian made Klimov TV3-117 turboshaft engines.





In comparison, the Indian Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) also accommodates a crew of 2 and is propelled by 2 HAL/Turbomeca Shakti-1H1 turboshaft engines.





T929 ATAK-2 has a maximum speed of 318 km/h and max take-off weight of 10,000 kg (22,046 lb). while LCH exhibits a maximum speed of 280 km/h and a maximum take-off weight of 5,800 kg.





The ATAK-2's increased power and weight capacity contribute to its enhanced performance metrics, such as a higher service ceiling of 6,096 m compared to the LCH’s 6,500 m.





In terms of weaponry, the ATAK-2 has a larger payload capacity of 1,750 kg for weapons, while the LCH can carry up to 1,000 kg.





T929 ATAK-2 Features stub wings with six weapons stations capable of carrying up to 1,200 kg of munitions, including guided missiles, rockets, and bombs. LCH Armed with a chin-mounted T-30H 30 mm chain gun, six weapons stations for various munitions, and equipped with an Aselsan electro-optic/infrared turret.





History





The T929 ATAK-2 heavy attack helicopter which is under development, is a heavier and larger variant of the T129 which is turn based on the Agusta A129 Mangusta platform.





A brand-new T929 attack helicopter that also offers the first clear view of the nearly finished prototype. The rotorcraft, created under the ATAK-2 programme and powered by Ukrainian-made engines, is anticipated to be handed to the Turkish Army starting in 2025, according to officials.





Conversely, the operational HAL LCH Prachand took inspiration from the indigenous HAL Dhruv helicopter, a strategic decision that substantially curtailed the program’s overall costs. Commencing with its maiden flight on 29 March 2010, the LCH underwent an exhaustive testing program, deploying four prototypes to validate its capabilities. Impressively, the LCH achieved the milestone of becoming the first attack helicopter to land in the challenging terrain of Siachen, repeatedly demonstrating its operational adaptability at high-altitude helipads situated as high as 13,600 to 15,800 feet (4,100 to 4,800 meters).





The initiation of the T929 ATAK-2’s development gained significant momentum in 2019, driven by the vision of providing Turkey with its own helicopter tailored for the national army. Beyond serving domestic needs, the helicopter has now emerged as a potential export asset. This newfound global appeal is particularly noteworthy as the T929 ATAK-2 competes with high-cost American rotorcraft, positioning itself as a competitive and cost-effective alternative in the international market.





The Indian Army’s Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand recently conducted the first-ever day-and-night firing of 20 mm turret guns and 70 mm rockets. The helicopter is equipped with cutting-edge stealth features, strong armour defence, and a potent night attack capability. It can even operate in Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world.





The ATAK-2, which will make its maiden flight in the spring of 2023, is powered by two Ukrainian TV3-117 engines that have a combined output of 2500 hp. For both Ukraine and Turkey, ATAK-2 is crucial. While the latter will attempt to gain market share on a worldwide scale, the former will be able to promote its propulsion systems.





India is poised to enhance its Defence capabilities with a significant procurement initiative. The Indian Government has given the green light for the procurement of 156 Prachand Combat helicopters. Among these, 90 helicopters are designated for the Army, while 66 are allocated for the Indian Air Force (IAF). This landmark decision represents the largest order in the history of the Indian Air Force.







