

Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering the remaining two squadrons of the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to India by 2026-27, despite significant delays caused by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This assurance was conveyed during a bilateral meeting between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov on the sidelines of the SCO defence ministers’ meet in Qingdao, China.





The original $5.43 billion (₹40,000 crore) contract, signed in 2018, stipulated that all five squadrons would be delivered by the end of 2023, but logistical and geopolitical challenges have pushed the timeline back.





Each S-400 squadron comprises two missile batteries, with a total of 128 missiles per squadron, and features interception ranges of 120, 200, 250, and 380 kilometers. The system includes advanced long-range acquisition and engagement radars, as well as all-terrain transporter-erector vehicles, enabling rapid deployment and high mobility.





The S-400 is renowned for its ability to detect and neutralize a wide spectrum of aerial threats—including strategic bombers, fighter jets, drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles—at ranges up to 380-400 km and altitudes up to 30 km. It also boasts multi-target tracking, with the capacity to simultaneously track up to 100 targets and engage 36 at a time.





India has already deployed the first three S-400 squadrons in its north-west and eastern regions to counter potential threats from both Pakistan and China. The operational effectiveness of the S-400 was notably demonstrated during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May 2025, where the system played a crucial role in intercepting and neutralising hostile drones and missiles during a period of heightened military escalation.





Despite claims by Pakistan of having destroyed an S-400 battery at the Adampur airbase, which proved to be part of its propaganda program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly visited the site to underscore the system’s resilience and continued operational status.





The fourth and fifth squadrons are now scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2027, respectively, according to Russian and Indian sources. The S-400 batteries form the outermost layer of India’s integrated air defence system and are fully integrated into the Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), providing a robust shield against diverse aerial threats.





In parallel, India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is advancing Project Kusha, an indigenous air defence system with a planned interception range of 350 km. The defence ministry approved the procurement of five squadrons of this system for the Indian Air Force at a cost of ₹21,700 crore, with operational deployment targeted for 2028-2029.





In summary, the S-400 Triumf continues to be a linchpin in India’s air defence strategy, with the final two squadrons expected to significantly enhance the country’s capability to defend its airspace against evolving threats by 2026-27.





